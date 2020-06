Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1599 Lavendar Way Available 07/15/20 1599 Lavender Way - Ravenwood Estates - This is a great home close to shopping. This home has a three-car garage and additional RV/boat parking on the side. This property has a nice open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a spacious kitchen. There is a large back porch and mature landscaping in the front and backyard. The owner provides landscaping with this home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840382)