1020 Gilbert St 2

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Luxury Riverview Furnished 2 BR 1.5 bath 2 story - Property Id: 153499



Newly renovated with all new appliances and furnishings. Ideal for extended out of town work, visiting nurses or students. Wake up every morning overlooking the Sacramento River. Assigned parking inside gated lot. Property manager on site, central AC, washer and dryer, dishwasher and microwave. Utilities, Basic Cable and WiFi included.



$300 non refundable cleaning deposit plus $2200 refundable deposit.



Must have good credit history and no criminal records.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153499

Property Id 153499



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5786524)