All apartments in Redding
Find more places like 1020 Gilbert St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redding, CA
/
1020 Gilbert St 2
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1020 Gilbert St 2

1020 Gilbert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redding
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1020 Gilbert Street, Redding, CA 96001
Downtown Redding

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Luxury Riverview Furnished 2 BR 1.5 bath 2 story - Property Id: 153499

Newly renovated with all new appliances and furnishings. Ideal for extended out of town work, visiting nurses or students. Wake up every morning overlooking the Sacramento River. Assigned parking inside gated lot. Property manager on site, central AC, washer and dryer, dishwasher and microwave. Utilities, Basic Cable and WiFi included.

$300 non refundable cleaning deposit plus $2200 refundable deposit.

Must have good credit history and no criminal records.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153499
Property Id 153499

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Gilbert St 2 have any available units?
1020 Gilbert St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redding, CA.
What amenities does 1020 Gilbert St 2 have?
Some of 1020 Gilbert St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Gilbert St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Gilbert St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Gilbert St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Gilbert St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 1020 Gilbert St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Gilbert St 2 does offer parking.
Does 1020 Gilbert St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Gilbert St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Gilbert St 2 have a pool?
No, 1020 Gilbert St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Gilbert St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1020 Gilbert St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Gilbert St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Gilbert St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Gilbert St 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1020 Gilbert St 2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redding 2 BedroomsRedding 3 Bedrooms
Redding Apartments with BalconyRedding Apartments with Garage
Redding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Red Bluff, CAShasta Lake, CA
Anderson, CA