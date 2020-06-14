1020 Gilbert St 2

Amenities
Luxury Riverview Furnished 2 BR 1.5 bath 2 story - Property Id: 153499
Newly renovated with all new appliances and furnishings. Ideal for extended out of town work, visiting nurses or students. Wake up every morning overlooking the Sacramento River. Assigned parking inside gated lot. Property manager on site, central AC, washer and dryer, dishwasher and microwave. Utilities, Basic Cable and WiFi included.
$300 non refundable cleaning deposit plus $2200 refundable deposit.
Must have good credit history and no criminal records.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153499
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5786524)