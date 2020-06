Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Incredible House with City Views - This 3 bedroom 2 bath vintage home is over 2450 sq ft plus full basement. Features new windows, a/c, forced air heat, hardwood floors. Sunroom, pantry, eat-in kitchen, living room with fireplace, family room, office with separate entry, ceiling fans through-out ..... this a must see. Too much to mention and a great deal for all that it is offering.



Includes water, trash & gardener



Sits on working citrus ranch NO PETS



(RLNE2071704)