15 Apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA with move-in specials

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
36 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,620
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
66 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
71 Units Available
Historic Cultural
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,775
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,110
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
27 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,360
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
100 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1339 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at AMP Lofts in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$1,649
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
Contact for Availability
Cypress
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
3 Units Available
Alhambra
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
24 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,465
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1115 sqft
Pet-friendly community in the center of Little Tokyo, with downtown LA views. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and private outdoor areas. Property offers multiple courtyards, fitness facilities, social lounges, and DIY workshops.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
4 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,140
1124 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
749 sqft
Located in a historically preserved building with 1920s architecture. Loft-style homes with open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and high ceilings with exposed beams. Right on the bus line.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Pico Rivera, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Pico Rivera apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Pico Rivera apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

