Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly concierge some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge on-site laundry

55 Mono Ave #7 Available 08/01/20 Coming August 1, 2020 - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment For Rent - Come take a look at this 2 bed, 1 bath apartment for rent in Oroville. Easy access to the freeway. Utilities included in rent are water, sewer, garbage. On-site laundry.



Pet Policy: Cats and Small Dogs ONLY. One pet allowed with owner approval and $200 additional deposit.



6-month Lease



Monthly Rent: $725



Required Additional $25.00 monthly "Tenant Benefit Package" that includes: renters insurance, utility concierge service and more.



Please visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to apply online or call us to schedule a viewing of the property once it has become vacant.



(RLNE5815769)