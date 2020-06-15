All apartments in Oroville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

55 Mono Ave #7

55 Mono Ave · (530) 370-9188
Location

55 Mono Ave, Oroville, CA 95965

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 55 Mono Ave #7 · Avail. Aug 1

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
concierge
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
on-site laundry
55 Mono Ave #7 Available 08/01/20 Coming August 1, 2020 - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment For Rent - Come take a look at this 2 bed, 1 bath apartment for rent in Oroville. Easy access to the freeway. Utilities included in rent are water, sewer, garbage. On-site laundry.

Pet Policy: Cats and Small Dogs ONLY. One pet allowed with owner approval and $200 additional deposit.

6-month Lease

Monthly Rent: $725

Required Additional $25.00 monthly "Tenant Benefit Package" that includes: renters insurance, utility concierge service and more.

Please visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to apply online or call us to schedule a viewing of the property once it has become vacant.

(RLNE5815769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Mono Ave #7 have any available units?
55 Mono Ave #7 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Mono Ave #7 have?
Some of 55 Mono Ave #7's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Mono Ave #7 currently offering any rent specials?
55 Mono Ave #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Mono Ave #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Mono Ave #7 is pet friendly.
Does 55 Mono Ave #7 offer parking?
No, 55 Mono Ave #7 does not offer parking.
Does 55 Mono Ave #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Mono Ave #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Mono Ave #7 have a pool?
No, 55 Mono Ave #7 does not have a pool.
Does 55 Mono Ave #7 have accessible units?
No, 55 Mono Ave #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Mono Ave #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Mono Ave #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Mono Ave #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Mono Ave #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
