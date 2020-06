Amenities

garage concierge

Unit Amenities Property Amenities concierge parking garage

Coming Soon - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home For Rent - Take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home coming available soon for rent in Oroville.



Amenities include large fenced backyard, attached garage and central heating and air.



11-month lease



Required Additional $33.00 monthly "Tenant Benefit Package" that includes: renters insurance, utility concierge service and more.



Please visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to apply online or call us to schedule a viewing of the property once it has become vacant.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788845)