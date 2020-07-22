Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Oildale, CA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Oildale means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
930 Olive Dr #63
930 Olive Drive, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1275 sqft
NW-Bakersfield gated 3 bed/2.5 bath Condo - Spectacular 2 story Olive Garden Condo. features 3 spacious bedrooms 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1366 WAY MORNINGSIDE
1366 Day Avenue, Oildale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1998 sqft
Lovely furnished house in Venice available short term (3-6 months), possibly longer. Bright and airy, this home offers peace and quietude within a short distance to Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney and the beaches.
Results within 5 miles of Oildale

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sagepointe
5912 Almendra Ave. #C
5912 Almendra Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
5912 Almendra Ave. #C Available 07/31/20 SW-Bakersfield 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms condo - SW-Bakersfield 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms condo, community pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverlakes
5012 Shorebird Dr
5012 Shorebird Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1301 sqft
Tranquil Living on the Lake - Lovely fresh and newly refurbished home located on the Lake at Riverlakes. Located in NW Bakersfield, close to shopping and schools. Neighborhood boasts community park, pool, walking areas, and lake.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
1780 Glenwood
1780 Glenwood Drive, Kern County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3590 sqft
Spectacular 4 Bedroom House For Rent in Bakersfield! - Off College Ave and Oswell Street.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
San Trope
5020 Boulder Creek Pl
5020 Boulder Creek Place, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2165 sqft
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20
5301 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 - SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Woods
11131 Dawson Falls Ave. Pool
11131 Dawson Falls Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1567 sqft
4/2 BATH WITH POOL LOCATION LOCATION - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3739984)
Results within 10 miles of Oildale

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Artisan
9825 Metropolitan Way
9825 Metropolitan Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2573 sqft
9825 Metropolitan Way Available 08/28/20 9825 Metropolitan Way - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home off of Harris and Old River. Convenient location near shopping. Tile floors throughout home and fresh 2 tone paint.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 08/08/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with a little country and animals but still close to town? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5405 Transparent Court
5405 Transparent Court, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
3150 sqft
----------------------------------------- FOR MORE INFORMATION 415 - 861 9970 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lot: 12,000 sq ft , Total Living Area: 3150 sq.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4060 Ave Glencoe
4060 Eve Street, Kern County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
640 sqft
Stunning top-floor corner 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in the desirable Mediterranean-style Del Rey Terrace complex in the heart of the coveted Marina Arts District! This spacious unit offers vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen with breakfast bar, private

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4915 AVE TYRONE
4915 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
958 sqft
Beautiful condo within walking distance of the Westfield Mall. Ready to move in. Six month lease furnished apartment with new hardwood floors throughout and new appliances. Also included, Blender, Mixer, Pots and Pans and Flatware.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Polo Grounds
11260 Ave Overland
11260 Cave Avenue, Greenacres, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2005 sqft
Imagine the perks of a private home with added amenities of community living - live/work/exercise/enjoy & never want to leave! Newly-remodeled, Tri-level townhouse - 4 beds + 2.5 baths, with attached 2 car garage + storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Artisan
11812 Brentmoor Circle
11812 Brentmoor Cir, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2550 sqft
This beautiful Old World style home built by John Balfanz Homes is in the new Seven Oaks community. This home boasts 3 bedrooms plus an office/den, 2 1/2 bath and a roomy great room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4111 AVE ALLOTT
4111 Eve Street, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
2437 sqft
In a coveted enclave So of the Blvd in Sherman Oaks an expansive, renovated home charms you from the moment you walk past the lovely gardens & front porch. Inside you are enveloped in a blanket of natural light that fills the interior.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4445 AVE CAMELLIA
4445 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
5713 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease this absolutely stunning home in the heart of Studio City. This celebrity home has all the features anyone could dream of: 5 beds, 5.

1 of 17

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Laurelglen
6700 Nottingham Ln #22
6700 Nottingham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1281 sqft
6700 Nottingham Lane # 22 - SW - Beautiful 2+2 Townhome by pool w/ garage! - For Rent: 6700 Nottingham Lane # 22, Bakersfield CA 93309 SW - $1,200 + $1,200 Deposit - 2 bedroom 2 bath Very nice townhome in SW near MIng/Ashe!!! Unit features custom

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - 11904 CAMPUS PARK DR
11904 Campus Park Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2205 sqft
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - 2 story - 4 BDRM - 3.

1 of 34

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Shiloh Estates
15417 Lila Rose Ct
15417 Lila Rose Court, Rosedale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3196 sqft
Shiloh Estates Home with an In-ground Pool! Sitting on a large lot with RV parking & a GUEST HOUSE, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will capture your heart the second you walk in! High ceilings and large windows provide, great natural light.
City Guide for Oildale, CA

During the Great Depression, country superstar Merle Haggard was born in an Oildale, CA, boxcar that his dad transformed into the family’s home. For musical inspiration, it doesn’t get any better than Oildale. In addition to being the birthplace of Country Music Hall of Famer Merle Haggard, Oildale gave us Buck Owens, another country great. Dirthead Muzik, a hip-hop group, also hails from Oildale, as does the heavy metal band Korn, whose gritty, dark hit Oildale (Leave Me Alone) spent many we...

Oildale is made up of about 6.5 square miles of land, and its 36,500 or so residents are quick to tell you it is NOT part of Bakersfield – a battle that was fought long and hard. Instead, it is an unincorporated suburb that – according to locals – has a distinct culture and way of life based in decades of working in oil production. This pleasant little community one of the top California destinations because there are great apartment rentals available at affordable prices, and the city has easy access to Bakersfield jobs (it's close to Bakersfield, but remember, it's definitely not Bakersfield).  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Oildale, CA

Finding apartments with a pool in Oildale means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Oildale could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

