Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

125 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Fair Oaks, CA

Finding an apartment in North Fair Oaks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bring...

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North Fair Oaks
420 6th Ave.
420 6th Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1100 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Home In Menlo Park Neighborhood - We are proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located on a tree lined street in Menlo Park.
Results within 1 mile of North Fair Oaks
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
86 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,806
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,820
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,520
1110 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
11 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,317
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,916
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,523
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
6 Units Available
Friendly Acres
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,225
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,099
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to both San Francisco and San Jose, with beautiful views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Custom cabinets and finishes, central heat and air conditioning, and unique pebble stone showers.
Verified

Last updated January 10 at 04:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
Woodside North
1551 Regent Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodside North! Centrally located in Redwood City, Woodside North offers conveniences to make work and living more enjoyable.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Buckthorn Way
115 Buckthorn Way, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
2500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Redwood Village
2504 Spring St
2504 Spring Street, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
1600 sqft
EPIC REA-AZARI PM-4 bedrooms 3 baths House plus family room and office on the friendly neighborhood in Redwood City. - *********AVAILABLE NOW ********* Check out our available listing at: www.EpicREA.com * For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
146 Roosevelt Avenue
146 Roosevelt Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1130 sqft
146 Roosevelt Avenue Available 08/20/20 STUNNING SPANISH STYLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME 2BR/1BA CHEFS KITCHEN UPDATED BATH HUGE BACKYARD MULTIPLE PARKING - 146 Roosevelt Avenue 2BR/1BA Single Family Home $3,950 YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS STUNNING
Results within 5 miles of North Fair Oaks
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
20 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,740
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,240
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,766
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
90 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,763
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
22 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,597
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
12 Units Available
Neighborhood 7
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
9 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,835
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
12 Units Available
Centennial
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,573
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,817
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
9 Units Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,359
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,349
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
5 Units Available
Clearfield Park
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,247
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,173
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Menlo Park
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,630
591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,730
1582 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$9,115
1743 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
16 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Fair Oaks, CA

Finding an apartment in North Fair Oaks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

