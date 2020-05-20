All apartments in Merced
89 Hartley Court

89 Hartley Ct · (209) 722-5400
Location

89 Hartley Ct, Merced, CA 95341

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 89 Hartley Court · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: photo identification, proof of income, and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.

Utilities not included, tenant's responsibility.

Appliances included: stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer.

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Hartley Court have any available units?
89 Hartley Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89 Hartley Court have?
Some of 89 Hartley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Hartley Court currently offering any rent specials?
89 Hartley Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Hartley Court pet-friendly?
No, 89 Hartley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 89 Hartley Court offer parking?
No, 89 Hartley Court does not offer parking.
Does 89 Hartley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Hartley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Hartley Court have a pool?
No, 89 Hartley Court does not have a pool.
Does 89 Hartley Court have accessible units?
No, 89 Hartley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Hartley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Hartley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Hartley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Hartley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
