560 Granada Ct.

Amenities
Brand New, Stylish 2 Story Home in Merced! - Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com. Once you are qualified, an appointment to view the unit will be set up.
Please be prepared to attached the following documents to your online application: a valid picture ID/Driver License, proof of income ( two most recent pay check stubs or print out).
Applicant Requirements:
Minimum of a 600 FICO score.
3 years of good rental history.
Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.
No evictions within the last 5 years.
Applicants with convictions of violent, drug, sex and financial crimes could be disqualified.
No utility collections or balances owed to other management companies.
*CURRENTLY NOT PARTICIPATING IN THE SECTION 8 PROGRAM*
(RLNE4851591)