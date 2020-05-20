All apartments in Merced
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

560 Granada Ct.

560 Granada Court · (209) 725-2110
Location

560 Granada Court, Merced, CA 95341

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New, Stylish 2 Story Home in Merced! - Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com. Once you are qualified, an appointment to view the unit will be set up.

Please be prepared to attached the following documents to your online application: a valid picture ID/Driver License, proof of income ( two most recent pay check stubs or print out).

Applicant Requirements:
Minimum of a 600 FICO score.
3 years of good rental history.
Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.
No evictions within the last 5 years.
Applicants with convictions of violent, drug, sex and financial crimes could be disqualified.
No utility collections or balances owed to other management companies.

*CURRENTLY NOT PARTICIPATING IN THE SECTION 8 PROGRAM*

(RLNE4851591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Granada Ct. have any available units?
560 Granada Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merced, CA.
Is 560 Granada Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
560 Granada Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Granada Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 560 Granada Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 560 Granada Ct. offer parking?
No, 560 Granada Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 560 Granada Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Granada Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Granada Ct. have a pool?
No, 560 Granada Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 560 Granada Ct. have accessible units?
No, 560 Granada Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Granada Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 Granada Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Granada Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Granada Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
