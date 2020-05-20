560 Granada Ct.

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New, Stylish 2 Story Home in Merced! - Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com. Once you are qualified, an appointment to view the unit will be set up.



Please be prepared to attached the following documents to your online application: a valid picture ID/Driver License, proof of income ( two most recent pay check stubs or print out).



Applicant Requirements:

Minimum of a 600 FICO score.

3 years of good rental history.

Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.

No evictions within the last 5 years.

Applicants with convictions of violent, drug, sex and financial crimes could be disqualified.

No utility collections or balances owed to other management companies.



*CURRENTLY NOT PARTICIPATING IN THE SECTION 8 PROGRAM*



(RLNE4851591)