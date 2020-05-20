All apartments in Merced
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3854 Early Light Ave.

3854 Early Light Avenue · (800) 277-5732 ext. 700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3854 Early Light Avenue, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3854 Early Light Ave. · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1617 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: photo identification, proof of income (i.e. two most recent pay stubs), and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed. If you receive financial aid as a full-time student, please attach a copy of your 1098T Form as your source of income.

Utilities not included, tenant's responsibility.

Landscaping is included

Appliances included: stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave & Refrigerator

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3302448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 Early Light Ave. have any available units?
3854 Early Light Ave. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3854 Early Light Ave. have?
Some of 3854 Early Light Ave.'s amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3854 Early Light Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3854 Early Light Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 Early Light Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3854 Early Light Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 3854 Early Light Ave. offer parking?
No, 3854 Early Light Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3854 Early Light Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3854 Early Light Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 Early Light Ave. have a pool?
No, 3854 Early Light Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3854 Early Light Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3854 Early Light Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 Early Light Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3854 Early Light Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3854 Early Light Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3854 Early Light Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
