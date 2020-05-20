All apartments in Merced
Find more places like 3077 Bodie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merced, CA
/
3077 Bodie Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

3077 Bodie Street

3077 Bodie Street · (209) 722-7761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merced
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3077 Bodie Street, Merced, CA 95341

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3077 Bodie Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
3077 Bodie Street Available 07/01/20 Great 4b/2.5b Home Available July 1st! - Apply today! With 2,023 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms this two story home won't last long!!

Home features living room with laminate wood flooring and large open kitchen. Kitchen has lots of storage and granite counter tops!

At the top of the stairs is a den providing an option for a game room or study etc.

Tenants pay W/S/G
Please NO PETS
Renter's Insurance required

If you would like to view any of our properties, you must first apply online and qualify. Once qualified, we can then schedule an appointment with you to view the property.

In order to qualify you much attach all documents to your online application as follows: the last two months of check stubs as proof of income, a photo identification (Driver's License, State ID, passport etc.) and the best contact information for any rental references and employment listed. If you are a college student and receive financial aid, please attach a copy of the form that states the amount you are awarded each year; you are also required to have a co-signer apply along side your application with all documentation attached as well.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2480060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3077 Bodie Street have any available units?
3077 Bodie Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3077 Bodie Street currently offering any rent specials?
3077 Bodie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 Bodie Street pet-friendly?
No, 3077 Bodie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 3077 Bodie Street offer parking?
No, 3077 Bodie Street does not offer parking.
Does 3077 Bodie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3077 Bodie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 Bodie Street have a pool?
No, 3077 Bodie Street does not have a pool.
Does 3077 Bodie Street have accessible units?
No, 3077 Bodie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 Bodie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3077 Bodie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3077 Bodie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3077 Bodie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3077 Bodie Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Axis at Compass Pointe
3779 Horizons Avenue
Merced, CA 95348

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garage
Merced Apartments with Washer-DryerMerced Dog Friendly Apartments
Merced Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CAManteca, CARipon, CA
Ceres, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CA
Sonora, CALos Banos, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Merced CollegeCalifornia State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity