3077 Bodie Street Available 07/01/20 Great 4b/2.5b Home Available July 1st! - Apply today! With 2,023 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms this two story home won't last long!!



Home features living room with laminate wood flooring and large open kitchen. Kitchen has lots of storage and granite counter tops!



At the top of the stairs is a den providing an option for a game room or study etc.



Tenants pay W/S/G

Please NO PETS

Renter's Insurance required



If you would like to view any of our properties, you must first apply online and qualify. Once qualified, we can then schedule an appointment with you to view the property.



In order to qualify you much attach all documents to your online application as follows: the last two months of check stubs as proof of income, a photo identification (Driver's License, State ID, passport etc.) and the best contact information for any rental references and employment listed. If you are a college student and receive financial aid, please attach a copy of the form that states the amount you are awarded each year; you are also required to have a co-signer apply along side your application with all documentation attached as well.



