2731 Branco Ave.

Amenities
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! -
You just came across the best place for you & your family to call home! This lovely home features a spacious living room, a kitchen with beautiful cabinets and counter tops, spacious bedrooms, great restroom and a nice sized back yard to enjoy with your family. Don't miss out on it & apply today!
TOURS: Please submit an application for a private tour. For more tour information, please email: showings@cvhomes.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
• Non-Refundable Application fee per adult (18+): $30
• Lease Term: 12 months
• Minimum 2 years of Rental History
• Credit/Background Screening
• One month proof of income
• Valid Identification – Driver License/ID
• All rent payments to be made online
• Household must make $3285 combined gross per month
• NO EVICTIONS
• MUST TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF APPROVAL
• MUST HAVE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPLYING OR APPLICATION WILL BE CANCELLED
• Section 8 applicants welcome pending verification of income, credit and rental history requirements
• Pet Rent: $35 (if applicable)
(RLNE3522302)