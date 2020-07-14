All apartments in Merced
Find more places like 2731 Branco Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merced, CA
/
2731 Branco Ave.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2731 Branco Ave.

2731 Branco Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merced
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2731 Branco Avenue, Merced, CA 95340

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! -

You just came across the best place for you & your family to call home! This lovely home features a spacious living room, a kitchen with beautiful cabinets and counter tops, spacious bedrooms, great restroom and a nice sized back yard to enjoy with your family. Don't miss out on it & apply today!

TOURS: Please submit an application for a private tour. For more tour information, please email: showings@cvhomes.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

• Non-Refundable Application fee per adult (18+): $30
• Lease Term: 12 months
• Minimum 2 years of Rental History
• Credit/Background Screening
• One month proof of income
• Valid Identification – Driver License/ID
• All rent payments to be made online
• Household must make $3285 combined gross per month
• NO EVICTIONS
• MUST TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF APPROVAL
• MUST HAVE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPLYING OR APPLICATION WILL BE CANCELLED
• Section 8 applicants welcome pending verification of income, credit and rental history requirements
• Pet Rent: $35 (if applicable)

(RLNE3522302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Branco Ave. have any available units?
2731 Branco Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merced, CA.
What amenities does 2731 Branco Ave. have?
Some of 2731 Branco Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2731 Branco Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Branco Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Branco Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2731 Branco Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2731 Branco Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2731 Branco Ave. offers parking.
Does 2731 Branco Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Branco Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Branco Ave. have a pool?
No, 2731 Branco Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Branco Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2731 Branco Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Branco Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2731 Branco Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2731 Branco Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2731 Branco Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garages
Merced Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CARipon, CASonora, CA
Modesto, CALos Banos, CAHilmar-Irwin, CACeres, CA
Clovis, CAPatterson, CAManteca, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno