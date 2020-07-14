2731 Branco Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! -



You just came across the best place for you & your family to call home! This lovely home features a spacious living room, a kitchen with beautiful cabinets and counter tops, spacious bedrooms, great restroom and a nice sized back yard to enjoy with your family. Don't miss out on it & apply today!



TOURS: Please submit an application for a private tour. For more tour information, please email: showings@cvhomes.com



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS



• Non-Refundable Application fee per adult (18+): $30

• Lease Term: 12 months

• Minimum 2 years of Rental History

• Credit/Background Screening

• One month proof of income

• Valid Identification – Driver License/ID

• All rent payments to be made online

• Household must make $3285 combined gross per month

• NO EVICTIONS

• MUST TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF APPROVAL

• MUST HAVE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPLYING OR APPLICATION WILL BE CANCELLED

• Section 8 applicants welcome pending verification of income, credit and rental history requirements

• Pet Rent: $35 (if applicable)



(RLNE3522302)