2379 Gabriel Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

2379 Gabriel Dr

2379 Gabriel Drive · (209) 722-5400
Location

2379 Gabriel Drive, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2379 Gabriel Dr · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 6216 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
COMING SOON! - Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - FURNITURE DISPLAYED IN PHOTOS IS NOT INCLUDED.
1 LONG TERM TENANT TO REMAIN ON LEASE IN DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM.

Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home. Close to UC Merced and Lake Yosemite.
If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.
Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: photo identification, proof of income, and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.

Appliances: Stove/oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer

Front yard landscaping included, backyard is tenant's responsibility.

Utilities not included, Tenant's responsibility.

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5776759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2379 Gabriel Dr have any available units?
2379 Gabriel Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2379 Gabriel Dr have?
Some of 2379 Gabriel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2379 Gabriel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2379 Gabriel Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2379 Gabriel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2379 Gabriel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 2379 Gabriel Dr offer parking?
No, 2379 Gabriel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2379 Gabriel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2379 Gabriel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2379 Gabriel Dr have a pool?
No, 2379 Gabriel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2379 Gabriel Dr have accessible units?
No, 2379 Gabriel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2379 Gabriel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2379 Gabriel Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2379 Gabriel Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2379 Gabriel Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
