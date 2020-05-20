2379 Gabriel Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave range oven refrigerator

COMING SOON! - Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - FURNITURE DISPLAYED IN PHOTOS IS NOT INCLUDED.

1 LONG TERM TENANT TO REMAIN ON LEASE IN DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM.



Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home. Close to UC Merced and Lake Yosemite.

If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.

Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.



Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: photo identification, proof of income, and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.



Appliances: Stove/oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer



Front yard landscaping included, backyard is tenant's responsibility.



Utilities not included, Tenant's responsibility.



*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*



No Pets Allowed



