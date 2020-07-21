All apartments in Merced
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

1552 Sacramento Dr.

1552 Sacramento Drive
Location

1552 Sacramento Drive, Merced, CA 95348

Amenities

- 3BD/2BA Home North Merced! $1,395.00 Rent $1,445.00 deposit. Central AC/Heat, Living room, ding room, fireplace, 2 car garage. Available now!!

Apply today to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com. Credit inquiries are soft pulls and will not reflect on your credit report. Once you are qualified, an appointment to view the unit will be set up.

Please be prepared to attach the following documents to your online application: a valid picture ID/Driver License, proof of income ( two most recent pay check stubs or print out). All items must be included or application will be delayed.

* CREDIT CHECKS ARE SOFT INQUIRIES*

Applicant Requirements:
• Minimum of a 600 FICO score.
• 3 years of good rental history.
• Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.
• No evictions within the last 5 years.
• Applicants with convictions of violent, drug, sex and financial crimes could be disqualified.
• No utility collections or balances owed to other management companies.

(RLNE5936262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 Sacramento Dr. have any available units?
1552 Sacramento Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merced, CA.
What amenities does 1552 Sacramento Dr. have?
Some of 1552 Sacramento Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Sacramento Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Sacramento Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Sacramento Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1552 Sacramento Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1552 Sacramento Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1552 Sacramento Dr. offers parking.
Does 1552 Sacramento Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1552 Sacramento Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Sacramento Dr. have a pool?
No, 1552 Sacramento Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1552 Sacramento Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1552 Sacramento Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Sacramento Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1552 Sacramento Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1552 Sacramento Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1552 Sacramento Dr. has units with air conditioning.
