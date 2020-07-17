1470 Woodbury Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

For Rent || 1470 Woodbury Ct Merced - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car attached garage home located in North Merced. Home features include gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, energy efficient stove/microwave and spacious cabinets. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. This property is located close to parks and is walking distance to Cat Tracks. Apply now!



There is a $25 application fee per adult applicant for credit inquiry, criminal & eviction check and to verify rental history. Visit our website to apply www.executivepmrentals.com. Upon application approval, appointments can be scheduled to see rentals. NO pets. Renter's insurance IS required. NO utilities included. Call our office for more details 209-358-7000.



**Applications are a first come first serve, waiting list may apply**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906543)