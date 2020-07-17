All apartments in Merced
Find more places like 1470 Woodbury Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merced, CA
/
1470 Woodbury Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1470 Woodbury Court

1470 Woodbury Court · (209) 358-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merced
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1470 Woodbury Court, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1470 Woodbury Court · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
For Rent || 1470 Woodbury Ct Merced - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car attached garage home located in North Merced. Home features include gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, energy efficient stove/microwave and spacious cabinets. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. This property is located close to parks and is walking distance to Cat Tracks. Apply now!

There is a $25 application fee per adult applicant for credit inquiry, criminal & eviction check and to verify rental history. Visit our website to apply www.executivepmrentals.com. Upon application approval, appointments can be scheduled to see rentals. NO pets. Renter's insurance IS required. NO utilities included. Call our office for more details 209-358-7000.

**Applications are a first come first serve, waiting list may apply**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 Woodbury Court have any available units?
1470 Woodbury Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1470 Woodbury Court have?
Some of 1470 Woodbury Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 Woodbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
1470 Woodbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 Woodbury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1470 Woodbury Court is pet friendly.
Does 1470 Woodbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 1470 Woodbury Court offers parking.
Does 1470 Woodbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1470 Woodbury Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 Woodbury Court have a pool?
No, 1470 Woodbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 1470 Woodbury Court have accessible units?
No, 1470 Woodbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 Woodbury Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1470 Woodbury Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1470 Woodbury Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1470 Woodbury Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1470 Woodbury Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garages
Merced Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CARipon, CASonora, CA
Modesto, CALos Banos, CAHilmar-Irwin, CACeres, CA
Clovis, CAPatterson, CAManteca, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity