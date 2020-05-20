All apartments in Merced
1356 Carlsbad Dr

1356 Carlsbad Dr · (209) 722-5400
Location

1356 Carlsbad Dr, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1356 Carlsbad Dr · Avail. Aug 15

$1,575

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1663 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1356 Carlsbad Dr Available 08/15/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing.

Coming soon, apply today to schedule viewing.
If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.
Please attach the following document(s) to your online application:
- Valid Photo identification,
- Proof of income** (provide one complete month of pay stubs), and
- The best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.

**If you receive financial aid as a full-time student, please attach a copy of your 1098T Form as your source of income.

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

(RLNE5855246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 Carlsbad Dr have any available units?
1356 Carlsbad Dr has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1356 Carlsbad Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Carlsbad Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Carlsbad Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1356 Carlsbad Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1356 Carlsbad Dr offer parking?
No, 1356 Carlsbad Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1356 Carlsbad Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1356 Carlsbad Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Carlsbad Dr have a pool?
No, 1356 Carlsbad Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Carlsbad Dr have accessible units?
No, 1356 Carlsbad Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Carlsbad Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1356 Carlsbad Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1356 Carlsbad Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1356 Carlsbad Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
