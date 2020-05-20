All apartments in Merced
Find more places like 1304 Breezeway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merced, CA
/
1304 Breezeway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1304 Breezeway

1304 Breezeway Lane · (209) 722-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merced
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1304 Breezeway Lane, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 Breezeway · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located near UC Merced and shopping centers. Apply today!

If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.
Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: valid photo identification, proof of income, and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed. **If you receive financial aid as a full-time student, please attach a copy of your 1098T Form as your source of income.

Utilities not included, tenant's responsibility.

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

(RLNE3543414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Breezeway have any available units?
1304 Breezeway has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1304 Breezeway currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Breezeway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Breezeway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Breezeway is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Breezeway offer parking?
No, 1304 Breezeway does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Breezeway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Breezeway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Breezeway have a pool?
No, 1304 Breezeway does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Breezeway have accessible units?
No, 1304 Breezeway does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Breezeway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Breezeway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Breezeway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Breezeway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1304 Breezeway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Axis at Compass Pointe
3779 Horizons Avenue
Merced, CA 95348

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garage
Merced Apartments with Washer-DryerMerced Dog Friendly Apartments
Merced Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CAManteca, CARipon, CA
Ceres, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CA
Sonora, CALos Banos, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Merced CollegeCalifornia State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity