1304 Breezeway

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located near UC Merced and shopping centers. Apply today!



If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.

Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.



Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: valid photo identification, proof of income, and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed. **If you receive financial aid as a full-time student, please attach a copy of your 1098T Form as your source of income.



Utilities not included, tenant's responsibility.



*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*



(RLNE3543414)