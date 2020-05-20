All apartments in Merced
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1187 Mirror Lake Dr

1187 Mirror Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1187 Mirror Lake Drive, Merced, CA 95340

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
refrigerator
1187 Mirror Lake Dr Available 07/01/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Coming soon, apply today to schedule viewing. RV parking on side yard, built in shed in backyard, enclosed patio can serve as office space, studio, or an exercise room! Built in cabinets and work bench in garage; only fits one car. Additional parking on driveway and side yard.

If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.
Please attach the following document(s) to your online application:
- Photo identification,
- Proof of income** (provide one complete month of pay stubs), and
- The best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.

**If you receive financial aid as a full-time student, please attach a copy of your 1098T Form as your source of income.

Including Refrigerator

Landscaping service is included

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5817426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1187 Mirror Lake Dr have any available units?
1187 Mirror Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merced, CA.
What amenities does 1187 Mirror Lake Dr have?
Some of 1187 Mirror Lake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1187 Mirror Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1187 Mirror Lake Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1187 Mirror Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1187 Mirror Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1187 Mirror Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1187 Mirror Lake Dr does offer parking.
Does 1187 Mirror Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1187 Mirror Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1187 Mirror Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 1187 Mirror Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1187 Mirror Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 1187 Mirror Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1187 Mirror Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1187 Mirror Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1187 Mirror Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1187 Mirror Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
