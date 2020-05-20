Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking garage

1187 Mirror Lake Dr Available 07/01/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Coming soon, apply today to schedule viewing. RV parking on side yard, built in shed in backyard, enclosed patio can serve as office space, studio, or an exercise room! Built in cabinets and work bench in garage; only fits one car. Additional parking on driveway and side yard.



If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Please attach the following document(s) to your online application:

- Photo identification,

- Proof of income** (provide one complete month of pay stubs), and

- The best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.



**If you receive financial aid as a full-time student, please attach a copy of your 1098T Form as your source of income.



Including Refrigerator



Landscaping service is included



*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*



No Cats Allowed



