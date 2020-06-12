/
2 bedroom apartments
201 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marina Del Rey
54 Units Available
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,643
1157 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marina Del Rey
19 Units Available
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
1141 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Marina Del Rey
17 Units Available
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,019
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Marina Del Rey
22 Units Available
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,861
989 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1265 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Mar Vista
8 Units Available
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,124
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Marina Del Rey
3 Units Available
The Villa at Marina Harbor
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,075
1205 sqft
Luxury community features 24-hour gym, alarm system, elevator, sauna, tennis court and pool. Units include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Located by the shores of Marina del Ray and Channel Walk.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
The Tides
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1200 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Marina Del Rey
42 Units Available
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,725
1483 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Marina Del Rey
66 Units Available
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1196 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Marina Del Rey
49 Units Available
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,144
1396 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Marina Del Rey
9 Units Available
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,155
1153 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Marina Del Rey
36 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
13999 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1577 sqft
With stunning views of the Hollywood Hills, these apartments feature natural stone counter-tops and wireless home networking, as well as built-in microwave and oven with range. Amenities include elevator, key fob access and basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Marina Del Rey
9 Units Available
WATERS EDGE
4500 via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1252 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Marina Del Rey
108 Units Available
Neptune Marina Apartments
14126 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1196 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience at Neptune Marina.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
4267 Marina City Drive
4267 Marina City Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1570 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking, Fabulous, Unobstructed Panoramic Marina/Harbor and Ocean Views!! There is nothing like this wonderful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit with glass walls, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, high line fixtures and appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Marina del Rey
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1013 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Venice
42 Units Available
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,074
1281 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,358
1180 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,314
1418 sqft
Garage parking, a fitness center, Zen garden and pool are just a few of this community's amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry and on-site storage units. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Ballona Creek are nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Marina Del Rey
4 Units Available
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
990 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a newly constructed building near Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. On-site Zen yoga room, rooftop entertainment space, and fitness center. Custom interiors with reclaimed beams.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice
1 Unit Available
19 1/2 23rd Ave
19 1/2 23rd Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
800 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Venice Beach Guest House, 2Bed 1Bath w/Parking. - Property Id: 250687 Cosy 2 Bed Beach House, steps from the sand with private parking. 2 Bedrooms upstairs.Living room, galley style remodeled kitchen. Fully remodeled bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice
1 Unit Available
11 27th Ave, 204
11 27th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Ocean views in heart of Venice - Property Id: 290689 Situated in the heart of Venice beach with ocean views. Short walk to shops and restaurants on Washington Blvd and Venice Blvd! Top floor, corner unit with balcony.
