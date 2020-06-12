/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:38 PM
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Los Osos, CA
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1313 4th Street
1313 4th Street, Los Osos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1869 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. This is a custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home. House is completely furnished, and can be rented unfurnished.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1301 15TH STREET
1301 15th Street, Los Osos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
1301 15TH STREET Available 06/28/20 1301 15th Street, Los Osos - 1301 15th Street, Los Osos. Rental Property is a 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath house. Large home with beautiful views throughout the main living area of Morro Rock and the bay.
Results within 1 mile of Los Osos
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
427 Morro Cove Road
427 Morro Cove Road, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2875 sqft
Coveted Morro Bay Home - CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Only steps away from the ocean and located on the Embarcadero, this 3 bed 2.5 bath Morro Bay executive home is up-to-date, expansive and ideally situated.
Results within 5 miles of Los Osos
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
961 West Foothill Boulevard
961 West Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath home in a country setting just minutes to Cal Poly, shopping, and downtown. Vaulted ceilings in the living area are lit by the large north-west facing windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2748 Indigo Circle
2748 Indigo Circle, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1844 sqft
Cloisters Beachside Neighborhood Home with Stunning Views - Single family home located in the beautiful Cloisters beach side neighborhood in Morro Bay, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features spacious rooms and an open design floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
197 Rennel
197 Rennel Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1264 sqft
197 Rennel Available 07/15/20 Beach Tract Home - This bright and airy three bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a unique find in the beach tract. A beautifully bright landscaped yard welcomes you to the home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
480 Zanzibar
480 Zanzibar Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home - 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home in north Morro Bay. Home feature some ocean & rock views. Carpet upstairs, tile downstairs. 2 car garage. Small pet maybe considered with an additional deposit. No Co-signers and No Smoking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2877 Dogwood
2877 Dogwood Avenue, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House- all utilities included - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath North Morro Bay home available now. Elevated floor plan. Large open Living room & Kitchen space with water views. Fireplace in the living room and master suite.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1155 West Street
1155 West Street, Morro Bay, CA
Luxury Morro Bay Vacation home available FOR LEASE! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, in 3611 sq ft of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Los Osos
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Arlita
3182 Flora Street
3182 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
147 Searidge Court
147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1969 sqft
Terrific ocean view home for lease. CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Downtown SLO
411 Brizzolara Street
411 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1413 sqft
Terrific 3 bed + 2.5 bath home near downtown San Luis Obispo. Home is nearby the freeway, hiking trails, schools, and restaurants. Pictures coming soon. 12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Bishops Knoll
253 Ramona Drive
253 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1289 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful wood floors throughout main living area. Kitchen is well appointed with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Highland
688 Rancho Drive
688 Rancho Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1844 sqft
NO GUARANTOR'S ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SLO home with views of bishop peak and other surrounding mountains located in a charming neighborhood. Home has been recently updated and features new interior paint and flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Johnson
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Broad Street
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1414 sqft
Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout. The main level of the home is dressed with dark hardwood floors contrasting well with the clean light colored walls.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Madonna
1350 Oceanaire Drive
1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1313 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlita
2374 Flora
2374 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2374 Flora Available 07/01/20 2374 Flora 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE5834587)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St.
1418 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St. Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5834618)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broad Street
836 Basil Lane
836 Basil Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1865 sqft
836 Basil Lane Available 07/16/20 - (RLNE5817841)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland
229 N Chorro Street
229 North Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
229 N Chorro Street Available 09/09/20 229 N Chorro Street *Upscale 4 bedroom condo!* - Newer upscale condo close to Cal Poly, Shopping Centers, and Downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cuesta Park
1860 McCullom Street
1860 McCollum St, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1860 McCullom Street Available 07/06/20 Spacious Home Near Cal Poly - Great home with upgraded kitchen. Large master bedroom with master bathroom. Many upgrades, including tile shower and new appliances. The rooms are good sizes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broad Street
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prefumo
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.