869 Grace Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

869 Grace Dr.

869 Grace Drive · (209) 485-9273
Location

869 Grace Drive, Los Banos, CA 93635

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 869 Grace Dr. · Avail. Jul 15

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1854 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
869 Grace Dr. Available 07/15/20 Just Reduced!! Is it Retirement Time for You?!? - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath for only $1600! WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR!! - Is it Retirement Time for You?! Beautiful, - Single Story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom + Den home with 1854 square feet of living space in a senior living gated community (Must be 55 years of age or older to reside). Granite counter tops, recessed lighting, pantry space, carpet and tile throughout, new appliances does not include refrigerator or washer/dryer, two car garage.

There is also RV parking in the community, pool and spa in complex for your usage, clubhouse, tennis courts, gym, garden plots, and easy access to Hwy 152. Near parks and shopping. Once again this is a 55 years of age or older only area.

$1600 a month rent plus $2400 security deposit. Tenants must acquire renters insurance and provide proof. Small Pet strictly negotiable with $600 increased security deposit and HOA acceptance. Don't let this pass you up!

From Hwy 152, Left on 4th st, Left on H st., Left to Four Seasons Gated Community. Turn right on Auction St. Turn left on Grace Dr. Home is on the right.

Applications on website (www.brehome.com). Available mid July! WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR!!

Visit www.brehome.com for more info on this property, other rentals, and pictures of this great property or call Borelli Real Estate Services (Property Management Company) 1(209) 485-9273 ext. 3 for more info.

(RLNE5799673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 869 Grace Dr. have any available units?
869 Grace Dr. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 869 Grace Dr. have?
Some of 869 Grace Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 869 Grace Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
869 Grace Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 869 Grace Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 869 Grace Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 869 Grace Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 869 Grace Dr. does offer parking.
Does 869 Grace Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 869 Grace Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 869 Grace Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 869 Grace Dr. has a pool.
Does 869 Grace Dr. have accessible units?
No, 869 Grace Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 869 Grace Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 869 Grace Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 869 Grace Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 869 Grace Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
