Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

869 Grace Dr. Available 07/15/20 Just Reduced!! Is it Retirement Time for You?!? - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath for only $1600! WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR!! - Is it Retirement Time for You?! Beautiful, - Single Story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom + Den home with 1854 square feet of living space in a senior living gated community (Must be 55 years of age or older to reside). Granite counter tops, recessed lighting, pantry space, carpet and tile throughout, new appliances does not include refrigerator or washer/dryer, two car garage.



There is also RV parking in the community, pool and spa in complex for your usage, clubhouse, tennis courts, gym, garden plots, and easy access to Hwy 152. Near parks and shopping. Once again this is a 55 years of age or older only area.



$1600 a month rent plus $2400 security deposit. Tenants must acquire renters insurance and provide proof. Small Pet strictly negotiable with $600 increased security deposit and HOA acceptance. Don't let this pass you up!



From Hwy 152, Left on 4th st, Left on H st., Left to Four Seasons Gated Community. Turn right on Auction St. Turn left on Grace Dr. Home is on the right.



Applications on website (www.brehome.com). Available mid July! WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR!!



Visit www.brehome.com for more info on this property, other rentals, and pictures of this great property or call Borelli Real Estate Services (Property Management Company) 1(209) 485-9273 ext. 3 for more info.



(RLNE5799673)