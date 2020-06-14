Apartment List
/
CA
/
granite bay
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Granite Bay, CA with garage

Granite Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6935 Folsom Oaks Court
6935 Folsom Oaks Court, Granite Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
A Rare Gem in Granite Bay - This charming Granite Bay duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perks include fireplace, multiple ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in garage, dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Granite Bay
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Olympus Pointe
1 Unit Available
3345 Apollo Circle
3345 Apollo Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1425 sqft
East Roseville Like New!! - Located in the popular, gated Aviana community, this two bedroom, two bath home is sure to impress! Boasting fresh paint and new carpet throughout you'll love being "close to everything" Master suite and loft is upstairs,

1 of 21

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Johnson Ranch
1 Unit Available
349 Princeton Ct.
349 Princeton Court, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1670 sqft
349 Princeton Ct. "Johnson Ranch - POOL" - A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story home with approx. 1670 s.f. A large great room with fireplace. Formal dining area, Breakfast nook, Nice kitchen with lots of cupboards and tile counters. Indoor laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Granite Bay
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
Olympus Pointe
25 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
Sunset West
5 Units Available
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sunset Whitney
4 Units Available
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,412
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sunset West
7 Units Available
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
$
Harding
10 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harding
4 Units Available
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Lake Forest
3025 Village Center Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
When only the best will do, experience Lake Forest in El Dorado Hills, where we didn't just build you an apartment, we built you a home.Unmatched quality in every detail is presented to you in a classic style.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 11 at 01:28pm
$
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Whitney Oaks
1 Unit Available
4516 Scenic Drive
4516 Scenic Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
3190 sqft
4516 Scenic Drive - Rocklin Springfield Active Adult Community - A 55+ active retirement community Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 SF: 3,190 Garage: 3 Car Garage Rent: $2,695/month Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/trash/water Pets: Small

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
1715 Ballou Ct
1715 Ballou Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1963 sqft
Large bedrooms 3 Bathrooms and many great "Executive Amenities. 2 Car Garage and "low maintenance" Backyard. HOA & CCR's apply No Pets please. Tenants to pay ALL Utilties Landlord to provide Gardening.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Granite Bay, CA

Granite Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Granite Bay 2 BedroomsGranite Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGranite Bay 3 BedroomsGranite Bay Apartments with Balcony
Granite Bay Apartments with GarageGranite Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGranite Bay Apartments with ParkingGranite Bay Apartments with Pool
Granite Bay Apartments with Washer-DryerGranite Bay Dog Friendly ApartmentsGranite Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CALodi, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University