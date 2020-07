Amenities

4571 N Outlook Crt Available 08/01/20 Enjoy the good life - Large Waterfront Property - Custom built home

Enter the double doors into cathedral ceilings and large windows overlooking the lake

Office off entry

Secondary master suite with its own AC unit on main floor

2nd main floor bedroom with own full bath

1/2 bath on main floor for guest to use

Combination living and dining room has large french doors to back yard

Open concept kitchen and family room

Stainless steel kitchen appliances with double ovens and built in refrigerator

Large walk in pantry

Wet bar in kitchen with wine chiller

Large laundry room on main floor with access to extended 3 car garage with some cabinets

Main master suite with separate raised sitting area with view of the lake is located upstairs

Additional 2 bedrooms upstairs with Jack n Jill bath

Flat back yard with large amount of patio space and grass as well as a large boat dock

Electric pontoon boat can be negotiated (tenant must maintain batteries etc)

Extensive driveway for lots of parking in addition to the larger than normal 3 car garage.

Owned Solar System (minimum electric charges through PG&E, tenant responsible for annual Tru-Up)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5874956)