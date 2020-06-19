All apartments in El Paso de Robles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

235 Via Promesa

235 Via Promesa Drive · (805) 237-1220
Location

235 Via Promesa Drive, El Paso de Robles, CA 93446

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 235 Via Promesa · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2130 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home on Corner Lot..... - This beautiful home is over 2100 square feet located on a large corner lot, it features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus an office. Large living room boasts a fireplace, hearth & beautiful built-in's. Bright spacious kitchen opens to the dining area with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Cabinets throughout the home have been finished in a beautiful rich java, there is storage galore. Laminate flooring in the great area and bedrooms, tile floors & counters in the kitchen & bathrooms. Nice private backyard with a covered patio, ceiling fan, is perfect for entertaining or just to relax and enjoy

Call (805) 226-6884. $2600/month + deposit. To view all of our listings, go to www.clearchoiceslo.com

(RLNE4733220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Via Promesa have any available units?
235 Via Promesa has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 Via Promesa have?
Some of 235 Via Promesa's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Via Promesa currently offering any rent specials?
235 Via Promesa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Via Promesa pet-friendly?
No, 235 Via Promesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso de Robles.
Does 235 Via Promesa offer parking?
No, 235 Via Promesa does not offer parking.
Does 235 Via Promesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Via Promesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Via Promesa have a pool?
No, 235 Via Promesa does not have a pool.
Does 235 Via Promesa have accessible units?
No, 235 Via Promesa does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Via Promesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Via Promesa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Via Promesa have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Via Promesa does not have units with air conditioning.
