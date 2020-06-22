All apartments in El Paso de Robles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1751 Miller Ct.

1751 Miller Court · (805) 928-2331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1751 Miller Court, El Paso de Robles, CA 93446

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1751 Miller Ct. · Avail. now

$2,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1938 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1751 Miller Ct., Paso Robles - A MUST SEE, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Two Story Home has approx 2000 sqft of living area on a 7440 sqft corner lot. One year lease, Family Room, Living Room and Den, Large 2 car garage with extra storage, Large Master Bedroom, Outdoor patio area and large fenced backyard, Washer and Dryer-Gas hookups, Includes Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Will consider pets with an additional pet deposit, Tenants must maintain Renter's Insurance, Close to Restaurants, Schools, Shopping, and Parks. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, Our pre-qualifications are the total household income be a minimum of 2x the rental amount for the property, verification of 2 years rental history and a credit score of 600 or above for each applicant is required. Please visit our website for our current list of available rental properties or to submit an application at: advantagepropertymanagementinc.com. This property is being rented through a professional management company, Advantage Property Management, Doug Carter/Broker DRE License #01526713.
*****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****************

(RLNE5855064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 Miller Ct. have any available units?
1751 Miller Ct. has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1751 Miller Ct. have?
Some of 1751 Miller Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 Miller Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1751 Miller Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 Miller Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1751 Miller Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso de Robles.
Does 1751 Miller Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1751 Miller Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1751 Miller Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1751 Miller Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 Miller Ct. have a pool?
No, 1751 Miller Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1751 Miller Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1751 Miller Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 Miller Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 Miller Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1751 Miller Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1751 Miller Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
