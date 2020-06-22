Amenities

1751 Miller Ct., Paso Robles - A MUST SEE, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Two Story Home has approx 2000 sqft of living area on a 7440 sqft corner lot. One year lease, Family Room, Living Room and Den, Large 2 car garage with extra storage, Large Master Bedroom, Outdoor patio area and large fenced backyard, Washer and Dryer-Gas hookups, Includes Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Will consider pets with an additional pet deposit, Tenants must maintain Renter's Insurance, Close to Restaurants, Schools, Shopping, and Parks. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, Our pre-qualifications are the total household income be a minimum of 2x the rental amount for the property, verification of 2 years rental history and a credit score of 600 or above for each applicant is required. Please visit our website for our current list of available rental properties or to submit an application at: advantagepropertymanagementinc.com. This property is being rented through a professional management company, Advantage Property Management, Doug Carter/Broker DRE License #01526713.

