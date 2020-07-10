/
luxury apartments
26 Luxury Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA
3 Units Available
Original Daly City
180 Station Ave
180 Station Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
7 Bedrooms
$13,995
2200 sqft
Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor Village
815 87th St
815 87th Street, Broadmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
1200 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Daly City
Contact for Availability
Potrero Hill
45 Southern Heights Ave
45 Southern Heights Avenue, San Francisco, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
- View the floor plans, additional photos and virtual tour at: https://real.vision/45-southern-heights This single-family home provides the perfect urban oasis in the heart of Potrero Hill and is an entertainer's dream.
1 Unit Available
Noe Valley
27 Day Street
27 Day Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2565 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Upper Noe 4BD, Roof Terrace, Hwy. Access, Chef's Kitchen - **Shown by Appointment Only** PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $10,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Forest
23 Robinhood Drive
23 Robinhood Drive, San Francisco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,995
4477 sqft
NEW VIRTUAL TOUR! Mid Century Modern Marvel in coveted Sherwood Forest w/ocean views, built in BBQ grill, fire pit and wrap around terrace! - Welcome to the mid century marvel of Sherwood Forest that feels more like the Hollywood Hills but with SF
1 Unit Available
Ashbury Heights
215 Downey Street
215 Downey Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 215 Downey Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
South of Market
955 Natoma Street
955 Natoma Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 955 Natoma Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Potrero Hill
2103 18th Street
2103 18th Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2103 18th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Daly City
115 Units Available
South Beach
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,975
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,237
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,771
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
123 Units Available
South Beach
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,069
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1089 sqft
Perched upon a hill in San Franciscos Rincon Hill neighborhood comes a new apartment community. Unique and boutique-styled, Modera Rincon Hill stands out in a city of high-rise homesteads, perfect for residents ambitious to do the same.
69 Units Available
South Beach
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,853
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,782
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
4 Units Available
Chinatown
621 STOCKTON
621 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$10,395
1927 sqft
Located in Nob Hill, these apartments have hardwood floors, modern appliances and a balcony. Amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry and a courtyard. Across from the Ritz. Near Huntington Park, Union Square and Chinatown.
7 Units Available
Nob Hill
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,500
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
993 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community in iconic Nob Hill. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Cable included. Easy access to trolleys, public transit. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to schools, St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
8 Units Available
Russian Hill
2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$4,000
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$5,200
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1099 sqft
Picture yourself in Russian Hill, you look pretty good, don’t you? The hilly streets are home to handsome apartment buildings, secret gardens and stunning views of the Bay and beyond.
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
2419 Franklin*
2419 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,995
Absolutely Gorgeous Two-Level 4BR/4BA Pacific Heights Condo with Luxurious Amenities: Private Elevator, 3 Car Garage, 2 Decks, Prime Neighbourhood , Private Shwoings Avail - 4BR/4BA Two-Level Full Floor Condo * $14,995/month annual lease * Private
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
2018 California Street
2018 California Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
4236 sqft
Ornate Historic Pacific Heights Victorian. Truly a San Francisco Experience!! - Presented by Sylvia Sotomayor ~REALTOR DRE# 01486971 Private Showings by Appointment Only: 415-725-1807 Come home to a piece of San Francisco History.
1 Unit Available
South Beach
338 Main St. 37 A&D
338 Main Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$24,990
2785 sqft
Epic REA/Azari PM- 3br-3.5ba - 3770ft2 - BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS AWESOME PENTHOUSE IN LUMINA (SOMA / south beach) - AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN NOW CAN ALSO BE FURNISHED IF NEEDED.
1 Unit Available
Hillsborough Heights
325 Ascot RD
325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
8061 sqft
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club.
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
1980 Vallejo Street
1980 Vallejo Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1980 Vallejo Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
South Beach
188 Minna Street
188 Minna Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 188 Minna Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
2904 Jackson Street
2904 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2904 Jackson Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Union Street
2134 Green Street Unit 06
2134 Green Street, San Francisco, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
3750 sqft
Exceptional 6 bed/4.5 bath, 2-floor condo with Panoramic Bay Views - 1 Month Free! ***3D Matterport Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wiErLCu7Zew*** Breathtaking 6 bed/4.5 bath condo in exclusive and luxurious Pacific Heights.
1 Unit Available
Easton Addition
2112 Easton DR
2112 Easton Drive, Burlingame, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2918 sqft
Experience comfortable living in this large 5 bedroom/6 bathroom home located on the border of Burlingame and Millbrae. Each of the bedrooms include a private full bath, and the master bedroom features a large walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
South Beach
181 Fremont Street
181 Fremont Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$29,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 181 Fremont Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
