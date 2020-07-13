/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
19 Apartments for rent in Clovis, CA with pool
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1504 N. Vanguard
1504 North Vanguard Way, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1667 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home! - This Leo Wilson home is situated in the desirable Harlan Ranch Community. The home features an open floor plan that is great for Family or entertaining. The kitchen features a Large granite island and gas stove top.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4225 N. Del Rey Ave.
4225 N Del Rey Ave, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2572 sqft
Large home with an open floor plan in the Quail Lake Community. This home offers nice amenities. - Living room, family room, dining room + den all with nice upgrades.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1421 Mosaic Way
1421 North Mosaic Way, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1623 sqft
Move in Ready Wilson Homes Elevations for Lease - 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage open concept kitchen and living room large concrete patio with concrete side yards upstairs laundry updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite 2"
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1525 Mayflower Way
1525 Mayflower Way, Clovis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
756 sqft
Spacious Clovis Condo - Spacious one bedroom condo in north Clovis. This property is nicely updated and includes an attached two car garage, large outdoor patio, beautiful brick fireplace, and all appliances, including washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Clovis
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2475 E Soquel Circle
2475 East Soquel Circle, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
2475 E Soquel Circle Available 09/01/20 Luxurious North-Fresno Home Near Clovis North - Luxury at it's finest! This one-of-a-kind home is loaded with updates and amenities that you and your family are sure to love.
Results within 5 miles of Clovis
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
8 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
38 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
11 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5120 E. Copper Ave
5120 East Copper Avenue, Fresno County, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
7713 sqft
Breathtaking 6 Bedroom 7 Bath Custom Home in Northeast Clovis - Breathtaking Custom Built Northeast Estate with an impressive 7,713 sq.ft of living space on a hard to find and expansive 2.4 acre parcel.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$849
2 Bedrooms
$909
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
OPEN MONDAY – SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7675 n 1st St #133
7675 North First Street, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1146 sqft
Beautiful Woodward Park 2/2 - Beautifully updated 2 bed 2 bath condo in north Fresno. Amenities include 1 car garage, community pool and clubhouse, two large patio decks, and updated appliances, including fridge, washer, and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4571 N Outlook Crt
4571 North Outlook Court, Fresno County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4389 sqft
4571 N Outlook Crt Available 08/01/20 Enjoy the good life - Large Waterfront Property - Custom built home Enter the double doors into cathedral ceilings and large windows overlooking the lake Office off entry Secondary master suite with its own AC
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4767 North Cedar Avenue, 103
4767 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1510 sqft
Where else in Fresno can you find a nice 4 bedroom townhouse?!!! The unit has a great location near jobs, transportation, shopping, freeways and is within walking distance to Fresno State University.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
573 E. Mallard Circle
573 East Mallard Circle, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2391 sqft
Beautiful Home at Woodward Lake's - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath in the prestigious Woodward Lake's sits right on the lake over looking the pool and Clubhouse. Relax on the covered tile patio with sky lights.
Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110
4919 North Millbrook Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1275 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This REMODELED 2-story condo located in the Heritage of Fresno community has approximately 1275 square feet with a living room, dining area, breakfast bar, vinyl flooring, carpet, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
303 E Bullard 102
303 East Bullard Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
816 sqft
Copper Tree Condominiums - Quiet complex, Gated community pool and laundry room onsite.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 E. Moss Creek Lane
725 East Moss Creek Lane, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1588 sqft
725 E. Moss Creek Lane Available 07/15/20 Executive style home at Woodward Lake, recent remodel with many many modern updates.
Results within 10 miles of Clovis
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
4 Units Available
Fig Garden Loop
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phoenix Townhome Apartments in Fresno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6348 N. Palm Avenue
6348 North Palm Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1672 sqft
Spacious Condo For Rent! - AMENITIES INCLUDE: *Community Pool *Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher *Private Patio/ Back Yard *Large Indoor Laundry Room w/ Wash & Dryer *Open Kitchen *Fireplace *Pebble Tech Flooring *Lots of Storage *Huge Living