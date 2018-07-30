Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1240 W. 3rd Street Available 07/10/20 MID-JULY 2020! Great home and location on 3rd and Ash - $1800/month $2400 Deposit with 1 year lease. This newer style home offers large rooms, central heat and air, dual pane windows, perfect location, laminate flooring downstairs, great kitchen, off street parking and a small fenced in yard. Home will be getting a mini facelift on turnover.



Cold Water, Front Landscaping, and Trash are included! ($180 savings)

*Renters insurance required before move in

**If you have central heat and air, there is an additional $10/month filter replacement program fee



(RLNE3860384)