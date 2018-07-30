All apartments in Chico
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1240 W. 3rd Street

1240 West 3rd Street · (530) 566-9223
Location

1240 West 3rd Street, Chico, CA 95928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1240 W. 3rd Street · Avail. Jul 10

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

1240 W. 3rd Street Available 07/10/20 MID-JULY 2020! Great home and location on 3rd and Ash - $1800/month $2400 Deposit with 1 year lease. This newer style home offers large rooms, central heat and air, dual pane windows, perfect location, laminate flooring downstairs, great kitchen, off street parking and a small fenced in yard. Home will be getting a mini facelift on turnover.

Cold Water, Front Landscaping, and Trash are included! ($180 savings)
*Renters insurance required before move in
**If you have central heat and air, there is an additional $10/month filter replacement program fee

(RLNE3860384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 W. 3rd Street have any available units?
1240 W. 3rd Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1240 W. 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1240 W. 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 W. 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 W. 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1240 W. 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1240 W. 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 1240 W. 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 W. 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 W. 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1240 W. 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1240 W. 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1240 W. 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 W. 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 W. 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 W. 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1240 W. 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
