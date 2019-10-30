Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bell, CA
/
3606 randolph pl
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:03 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3606 randolph pl
3606 Randolph Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3606 Randolph Place, Bell, CA 90201
Bell
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Super clean home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Centrally located near schools and shopping area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3606 randolph pl have any available units?
3606 randolph pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bell, CA
.
Is 3606 randolph pl currently offering any rent specials?
3606 randolph pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 randolph pl pet-friendly?
No, 3606 randolph pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bell
.
Does 3606 randolph pl offer parking?
No, 3606 randolph pl does not offer parking.
Does 3606 randolph pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 randolph pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 randolph pl have a pool?
No, 3606 randolph pl does not have a pool.
Does 3606 randolph pl have accessible units?
No, 3606 randolph pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 randolph pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3606 randolph pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3606 randolph pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3606 randolph pl does not have units with air conditioning.
