Atascadero, CA
7695 NAVAJOA AVE.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

7695 NAVAJOA AVE.

7695 Navajoa Avenue · (805) 543-9119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7695 Navajoa Avenue, Atascadero, CA 93422

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7695 Navajoa Ave - Cozy home with lots of natural lights throughout, two story 3bed/2.5 bath with hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen. Stove and dishwasher included, NO refrigerator you must bring your own, washer/dryer hook ups, A/C plus additional attic fan that helps with the cool air circulation. Two car garage plus one additional parking spot next to the left of the garage. Tenants pay all utilities, no pets, NO cosigners.

*renters insurance required upon move in and for duration of lease

California West Property Management
Derek Banducci
DRE Lic# 01276163
(805) 543-9119

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. have any available units?
7695 NAVAJOA AVE. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. have?
Some of 7695 NAVAJOA AVE.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
7695 NAVAJOA AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascadero.
Does 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. does offer parking.
Does 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. have a pool?
No, 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. have accessible units?
No, 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7695 NAVAJOA AVE. has units with air conditioning.
