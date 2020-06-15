Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

7695 Navajoa Ave - Cozy home with lots of natural lights throughout, two story 3bed/2.5 bath with hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen. Stove and dishwasher included, NO refrigerator you must bring your own, washer/dryer hook ups, A/C plus additional attic fan that helps with the cool air circulation. Two car garage plus one additional parking spot next to the left of the garage. Tenants pay all utilities, no pets, NO cosigners.



*renters insurance required upon move in and for duration of lease



California West Property Management

Derek Banducci

DRE Lic# 01276163

(805) 543-9119



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5836920)