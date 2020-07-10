Apartment List
/
CA
/
arroyo grande
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:23 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Arroyo Grande, CA with washer-dryer

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
318 NOGUERA PLACE
318 Noguera Place, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
318 NOGUERA PLACE Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Single Story House 318 Noguera Place Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 09/01/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,800.00 Deposit: $2,900.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1338 JASMINE PLACE
1338 Jasmine Place, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1338 Jasmine Pl, Arroyo Grande CA - Type: House Available: NOW Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,200.00 Deposit: $2,300.
Results within 1 mile of Arroyo Grande

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
650 Heritage Lane
650 Heritage Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
Studio
$1,725
Spacious Studio - Studio nestled in mature oaks to create plenty of privacy but also minutes from town. Situated on a shared 2 acre lot you can enjoy the rural setting from the front deck. Cherry wood flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1627 MANHATTAN
1627 Manhattan Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
1627 MANHATTAN Available 07/20/20 1627 Manhattan, Grover Beach Condo - Type: Condo Available: 07/20/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,950.00 Deposit: $2,050.
Results within 5 miles of Arroyo Grande

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
330 Foothill Road
330 Foothill Road, Pismo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location.
Results within 10 miles of Arroyo Grande

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
220 TREVINO DRIVE
220 Trevino Drive, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
220 TREVINO DRIVE Available 08/14/20 Mobile House on Galaxy Park 220 Trevino - Type: Mobile Home Available: 08/14/2020 Beds: 2 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,550.00 Deposit: $1,650.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Broad Street
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Arlita
3182 Flora Street
3182 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
South Broad Street
946 Tarragon Lane
946 Tarragon Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1658 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms of well planned excellence. This townhome is in the Tumbling Waters Community and features craftsman features that WOW upon arrival.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Johnson
1908 Ruth Street
1908 Ruth Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 Ruth Street - 2 bedroom, 1 ¾ bath Spanish style home in the Railroad District on corner lot. Includes hardwood and tile floors, updated kitchen with fridge, range, dishwasher & microwave. Lovely fenced rear yard with a sheltered patio area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Higuera
523 BRANCH
523 Branch Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
523 Branch - Located on a quiet street near down town. Click the SLO show times for the showing schedule. If a washer/dryer is left at the property it will NOT be repaired or replaced in the event they stop working.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
French Park
973 Goldenrod Lane
973 Goldenrod Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2710 sqft
Large 2 story home located close to Broad Street shopping and restaurants. Home features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms with a detached bonus room in the backyard. The house has LVT flooring throughout, the main living area has a fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Johnson
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2467 sqft
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Broad Street
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1414 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
LOVR Creekside Area
15 Vista Lane
15 Vista Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1700 sqft
Walk in and fall in love with this beautiful upgraded home. We love small pets! Large 3 bedroom with 1.75 baths all remolded home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
210 Laurel
210 Laurel Street, Avila Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail.

Similar Pages

Arroyo Grande 3 BedroomsArroyo Grande Apartments with BalconyArroyo Grande Apartments with Garage
Arroyo Grande Apartments with ParkingArroyo Grande Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Arroyo Grande Dog Friendly ApartmentsArroyo Grande Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CALos Osos, CA
Lompoc, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CAMorro Bay, CA
Nipomo, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College