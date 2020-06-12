/
3 bedroom apartments
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anderson, CA
1 Unit Available
3364 Nathan Dr
3364 Nathan Drive, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1418 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house in Willow Glenn Estates, Anderson. Gas stove, central heat/air, W/D hookups. Rear yard fenced. 1418 sq.ft. Available beginning of June. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.
1 Unit Available
20243 Chalone Place
20243 Chalaine Place, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1750 sqft
Beautiful Tuscany Style Home in Skyview Estates!! - Walk up to this privately situated home in Skyview Estates and it will immediately take your breath away! The grounds are meticulously cared for w/ beautiful shrubs, trees and lavender! Walk
1 Unit Available
3414 Riverside Dr.
3414 Riverside Drive, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Anderson
1 Unit Available
20859 Long Branch Drive
20859 Long Branch Drive, Cottonwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1232 sqft
20859 Long Branch, Cottonwood. - A fresh home that the owner has put some love into. The flooring is new and beautiful. This home has a green front yard and fenced in backyard that considers dogs.
Saratoga
1 Unit Available
4420 Brittany Dr.
4420 Brittany Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2208 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Anderson
Columbia
1 Unit Available
327 Vintage Path
327 Vintage Path, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1578 sqft
55 and Over Community - Come be one of the few residents lucky enough to enjoy this peaceful, gated neighborhood filled with amenities and beautiful landscapes.
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
1599 Lavendar Way
1599 Lavender Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1346 sqft
1599 Lavendar Way Available 07/15/20 1599 Lavender Way - Ravenwood Estates - This is a great home close to shopping. This home has a three-car garage and additional RV/boat parking on the side.
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
375 Rosewood Drive
375 Rosewood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1956 sqft
375 Rosewood Drive - Two Car Garages - Huge Rv Parking. - This is a great home in a desirable area of Redding. This property is close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. Walking distance to trail to Sundial Bridge area.
Country Heights
1 Unit Available
4627 Cedars Rd
4627 Cedars Road, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1276 sqft
4627 Cedars - Here is a home of a good size. There is a large fenced backyard. The house is not far from Ace Hardware. The home has hardwood flooring through the house with carpet in the bedroom. There is a single car garage.
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
804 Mission De Oro
804 Mission de Oro Dr, Redding, CA
804 Mission De Oro Available 06/19/20 804 Mission De Oro. - Newly built. Everything is fresh in this home. It's close to shopping. it has a large living room and dining area. 2 car garage and it is a duplex. Granite countertops.
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
508 Grants Pass
508 Grants Pass, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1618 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831346)
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
604 Mission De Oro Dr
604 Mission De Oro Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Large 2 car garage. Small private patio area. Laundry room, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout. Stainless steel appliances No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789048)
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2330 Shining Star Way
2330 Shining Star Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
Beautiful Shasta View Gardens Home - This 2 story home in Shasta View Gardens is conveniently located near Highway 44 access, Clover Creek Preserve, plenty of shopping and restaurants and comes with loads of perks including a beautiful kitchen with
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
3800 Thomason Trail
3800 Thomason Trl, Redding, CA
3800 Thomason Trail Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft.
1 Unit Available
19060 Seabreeze Pl.
19060 Seabreeze Place, Lake California, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1838 sqft
19060 Seabreeze Pl. Available 07/10/20 FULLY FURNISHED & ON THE LAKE WITH BOAT DOCK! - Beautiful home on the lake with the best views of the lake and MT. Lassen. This home is located inside the gated community of Lake California.
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1266 Grouse Ct.
1266 Grouse Court, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
1266 Grouse Ct. Available 07/13/20 1266 Grouse Ct. - Huge Shop and Gated RV Parking - Here is a home for you in the Boulder Creek School district.
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
3650 Riverview Dr.
3650 Riverview Drive, Redding, CA
3650 Riverview Dr. Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous Family Home with a Pool! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool. Pool service, Pest, and Basic Gardening Included. Beautiful flooring and fixtures throughout.
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2351 Shining Star Way
2351 Shining Star Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
2351 Shining Star Way Available 06/26/20 Lovely Condo in The Villages w/New Laminate & Paint. Stainless Steel Appliances. - Lovely condo nestled in The Villages HOA community. Laminate flooring in the living room and dining area.
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
1444 Arroyo Manor
1444 Arroyo Manor Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
1444 Arroyo Manor Available 07/21/20 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms in Glorious Arroyo Manor - This beautiful Arroyo Manor home is located near the Dana Drive shopping area. This gives you easy access to Wal-Mart, Target, The Mt.
Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2850 Goodwater Ave.
2850 Goodwater Avenue, Redding, CA
2850 Goodwater Ave. Available 07/14/20 2850 Goodwater Ave. East Redding - Pool - Rv Parking - This is a super-sized five bedroom & three bath home that features lots of natural light and has been upgraded.
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
21789 Seven Lakes Ln.
21789 Seven Lakes Lane, Shasta County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1996 sqft
21789 Seven Lakes Ln. Beautiful property and home on a small private lake. Private & Gated. - This is a fantastic property in the country. So many great features starting with the fact that it is gated and fenced.
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2139 Vienna Way
2139 Vienna Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1368 sqft
2139 Vienna Way Available 06/15/20 Beautiful -Upgraded Shasta View Gardens - Available 12th of June. Upscale 3 Bdr/2 1/2 baths in desired community neighborhood with scenic view of Mt Lassen. Beautiful Upgraded Home offers a spacious 1368 sq. ft.
Enterprise
1 Unit Available
915 De Moll Dr.
915 De Moll Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Modernized Home Off Churn Creek Rd (CONVENIENT LOCATION) - BACK ON MARKET! This Updated Home is located in the Enterprise Area , and approx 1600 sq.ft. with single car garage. Recent upgrades. 3 bdrms and 1-1/2 baths.
Mistletoe
1 Unit Available
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1472 sqft
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive Available 07/11/20 Home in a Great Central Location! - Newer flooring thru-out with a great wood floor in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. All blinds are the 2" faux wood blinds.