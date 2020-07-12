Neighborhood Guide: Tucson
Check out the top neighborhoods in Tucson for renting an apartment: Broadway Pantano East, Campus Farm, Flowing Wells and more
- 1. Broadway Pantano EastSee all 263 apartments in Broadway Pantano EastVerified
1 of 43Last updated July 12 at 12:31am15 Units AvailableBroadway Pantano EastRiver Oaks Apartments7730 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZStudio$625419 sqft1 Bedroom$693622 sqft2 Bedrooms$786835 sqftVerified
1 of 46Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm9 Units AvailableBroadway Pantano EastArcadia Gardens7887 East Uhl St, Tucson, AZStudio$595405 sqft1 Bedroom$810645 sqft2 Bedrooms$885882 sqft
- 2. Campus FarmSee all 188 apartments in Campus FarmVerified
1 of 59Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm16 Units AvailableCampus FarmCampbell Ranch2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ1 Bedroom$635631 sqft2 Bedrooms$745872 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,0051062 sqftVerified
1 of 44Last updated July 12 at 12:35am14 Units AvailableCampus FarmFox Point3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ1 Bedroom$699558 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,030868 sqft
- 3. Flowing WellsSee all 182 apartments in Flowing WellsVerified
1 of 21Last updated July 12 at 12:32am5 Units AvailableFlowing WellsAventura Apartment Homes1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ1 Bedroom$625511 sqft2 Bedrooms$825774 sqft
1 of 13Last updated July 12 at 12:51am1 Unit AvailableFlowing Wells4949 N Gold Avenue4949 North Gold Avenue, Flowing Wells, AZ3 Bedrooms$1,3001310 sqft
- 4. Sam HughesSee all 180 apartments in Sam HughesVerified
1 of 33Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm2 Units AvailableSam HughesCountry Club Apartments3033 E 6th St, Tucson, AZStudioAsk1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$940733 sqftVerified
1 of 59Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm5 Units AvailableSam HughesCapistrano Apartments2929 E 6th St, Tucson, AZStudio$740404 sqft1 Bedroom$790574 sqft2 BedroomsAsk
- 5. Palo VerdeSee all 188 apartments in Palo Verde
1 of 1Last updated July 12 at 01:38am1 Unit AvailablePalo Verde1302 North Richey Boulevard1302 North Richey Boulevard, Tucson, AZ2 Bedrooms$700704 sqft
1 of 5Last updated July 12 at 12:51am1 Unit AvailablePalo Verde1232 N Dodge Boulevard1232 North Dodge Boulevard, Tucson, AZ1 Bedroom$625729 sqft