Neighborhood Guide: Tucson

  1. 1. Broadway Pantano East
    Broadway Pantano East
    River Oaks Apartments
    7730 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
    Studio
    $625
    419 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $693
    622 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $786
    835 sqft
    Broadway Pantano East
    Arcadia Gardens
    7887 East Uhl St, Tucson, AZ
    Studio
    $595
    405 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $810
    645 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $885
    882 sqft
  2. 2. Campus Farm
    Campus Farm
    Campbell Ranch
    2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
    1 Bedroom
    $635
    631 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $745
    872 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,005
    1062 sqft
    Campus Farm
    Fox Point
    3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
    1 Bedroom
    $699
    558 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,030
    868 sqft
  3. 3. Flowing Wells
    Flowing Wells
    Aventura Apartment Homes
    1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
    1 Bedroom
    $625
    511 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $825
    Flowing Wells
    4949 N Gold Avenue
    4949 North Gold Avenue, Flowing Wells, AZ
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,300
    1310 sqft
  4. 4. Sam Hughes
    Sam Hughes
    Country Club Apartments
    3033 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $940
    733 sqft
    Sam Hughes
    Capistrano Apartments
    2929 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
    Studio
    $740
    404 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $790
    574 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
  5. 5. Palo Verde
    Palo Verde
    1302 North Richey Boulevard
    1302 North Richey Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
    2 Bedrooms
    $700
    Palo Verde
    1232 N Dodge Boulevard
    1232 North Dodge Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
    1 Bedroom
    $625
    729 sqft
