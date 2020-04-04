95 Avenida De Las Naciones

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage internet access

AGENT/OWNER - SWEET DEAL!! - $1000 EVERY MONTH CREDIT BACK GOING TOWARDS DOWN PAYMENT WHEN YOU PURCHASE WITHIN THE YEAR Beautiful renovated home! . Completely furnished!! Three bedrooms all with their own bath. Master bedroom is huge, and overlooks the pool. There is a bonus room that is used as an office, but this could be the 4th bedroom. 3 fireplaces inside and one in the courtyard. 3-car garage with workshop and RV parking outside. VIEWS! Landlord will pay: pool upkeep, water, garbage, internet, and soft water system. Tenant to cover electricity and propane. Home is about 45 min to Tucson, 30 min to Green Valley, 28 min to Nogales and 15 min to Tubac. This is a country SAFE location, NO HOA! Please call Jude directly to discuss viewing. LONG-term leases are desir