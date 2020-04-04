All apartments in Rio Rico
Find more places like 95 Avenida De Las Naciones.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio Rico, AZ
/
95 Avenida De Las Naciones
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:26 AM

95 Avenida De Las Naciones

95 Avenida De Las Naciones Rio Rico · (480) 435-8907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

95 Avenida De Las Naciones Rio Rico, Rio Rico, AZ 85648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AGENT/OWNER - SWEET DEAL!! - $1000 EVERY MONTH CREDIT BACK GOING TOWARDS DOWN PAYMENT WHEN YOU PURCHASE WITHIN THE YEAR Beautiful renovated home! . Completely furnished!! Three bedrooms all with their own bath. Master bedroom is huge, and overlooks the pool. There is a bonus room that is used as an office, but this could be the 4th bedroom. 3 fireplaces inside and one in the courtyard. 3-car garage with workshop and RV parking outside. VIEWS! Landlord will pay: pool upkeep, water, garbage, internet, and soft water system. Tenant to cover electricity and propane. Home is about 45 min to Tucson, 30 min to Green Valley, 28 min to Nogales and 15 min to Tubac. This is a country SAFE location, NO HOA! Please call Jude directly to discuss viewing. LONG-term leases are desir

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Avenida De Las Naciones have any available units?
95 Avenida De Las Naciones has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 Avenida De Las Naciones have?
Some of 95 Avenida De Las Naciones's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Avenida De Las Naciones currently offering any rent specials?
95 Avenida De Las Naciones isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Avenida De Las Naciones pet-friendly?
No, 95 Avenida De Las Naciones is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Rico.
Does 95 Avenida De Las Naciones offer parking?
Yes, 95 Avenida De Las Naciones does offer parking.
Does 95 Avenida De Las Naciones have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Avenida De Las Naciones does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Avenida De Las Naciones have a pool?
Yes, 95 Avenida De Las Naciones has a pool.
Does 95 Avenida De Las Naciones have accessible units?
No, 95 Avenida De Las Naciones does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Avenida De Las Naciones have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Avenida De Las Naciones has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Avenida De Las Naciones have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Avenida De Las Naciones does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 95 Avenida De Las Naciones?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity