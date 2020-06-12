/
3 bedroom apartments
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Green Valley, AZ
Tucson Green Valley
31 N Las Yucas
31 North Las Yucas, Green Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1838 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful home that offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Home is centrally located with a 2-car carport. Family room has a beautiful gas beehive fireplace, ceiling fans and kitchen has newer double ovens.
Rancho Sahuarita
730 West Paseo Celestial
730 Paseo Celestial, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1817 sqft
Rancho Sahuarita 2 Story Home! All of the amenities that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer are Included in the Rent! This is a Popular Floor Plan in the Paseo Celestial area.
Rancho Sahuarita
667 W. Calle La Bolita
667 Calle La Bolita, Sahuarita, AZ
667 W. Calle La Bolita Available 08/11/20 This Rancho Sahuarita Home has it ALL!! - Call today to view the inside of this humongous 4bd/2ba loaded with A/C, gas stove, dishwasher, plus washer dryer hook ups.
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
800 West Placita Chilpe
800 West Placita Chilpe, Sahuarita, AZ
You are going to fall in Love with this Home, 2 Stories, Granite Counter Tops, Gourmet Kitchen with Double Ovens, Gas Cook Top, Sink in the Island, Huge Walk in Pantry, Coffee Station, Upgraded Expresso Cabinets, Tile Floors, 1 Bedroom and 1 Full
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
13801 South Camino Linio
13801 South Camino Linio, Sahuarita, AZ
Adorable 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with Great room living, Fireplace, Tile Floors, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances, Expresso Cabinets, Close to the North Pool and Park! This home is currently occupied so please do not disturb the tenants.
Rancho Sahuarita
14553 S Camino Larga Vista
14553 South Camino Larga Vista, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
>>Charming 3BD 2BA Rancho Sahuarita Home - 3bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the popular community of Rancho Sahuarita and approx 1251 sq ft.
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
663 W Calle Canto Sereno
663 West Calle Canto Sereno, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Remarkable 2 Story, 3 BR, 3bathHome in Saguarita. Built in 2014. Upgrades, high ceiling s, granite counter top, stained cabinets, 2nd floor laundry and spacious bedrooms.
Rancho Sahuarita
15325 S Camino Laguna Clara
15325 South Camino Laguna Clara, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
offered by Southwestern Realty: This single story home for rent in Rancho Sahuarita is in a gated community adjacent to Sahuarita Lake park opposite the clubhouse.
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
718 W Calle Capotasto
718 West Calle Capotasto, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1950 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Rancho Sahuarita. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath includes an upstairs loft that can be used as an extra living space or an office.
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
613 West Calle Marojo
613 West Calle Marojo, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1760 sqft
You wont want to miss living in luxury with this 3 BD/2BA Rancho Sahuarita beauty. Formal living room and dining room. Spacious eat-in Kitchen with breakfast island and table nook. Family room that leads to backyard.
Rancho Sahuarita
503 E Camino Luna Azul
503 East Camino Luna Azul, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2451 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in the sought after Rancho Sahuarita community. This home offers vaulted ceilings, decorator colors through out, a spacious loft & a den off the master.
Rancho Sahuarita
14357 S. Camino Vallado
14357 South Camino Vallado, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1604 sqft
14357 S. Camino Vallado Available 05/23/20 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1600 Sq. Ft. - Sahuarita Home - This is a 3 Bedrrom, 2.5 Bath, 1600 Sq. Ft. 2 Story Home with a 2 Car Garage. Good size bedrooms and large master with masterbath.
Rancho Sahuarita
14350 S Via Del Moro
14350 South via Del Moro, Sahuarita, AZ
Lovely spacious home with tons of room! New interior paint, Large covered patio, huge loft area, ceiling fans. Large master suite and so much more!