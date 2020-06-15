All apartments in Green Valley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:43 PM

1568 North Pso La Tinaja

1568 N Paseo La Tinaja · (520) 775-0688
Green Valley
Apartments with Parking
Location

1568 N Paseo La Tinaja, Green Valley, AZ 85614
Valle Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Affordable All ages Town home in Sahuarita! Get it while its still available. This split Floor plan offers a bathroom for each bedroom, Washer and Dryer, Newer Paint, Ceiling Fans, Yard, Covered Parking, Community Pool and a Great Central Location! This home is currently occupied so please do not disturb the tenants. A Rently Lock Box will be placed on the home on 6-15-20. Applications and qualification criteria can be found at www.suburbgroup.com. Approved pets are welcome. Available for move in 6-29-20.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1568 North Pso La Tinaja have any available units?
1568 North Pso La Tinaja has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1568 North Pso La Tinaja have?
Some of 1568 North Pso La Tinaja's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1568 North Pso La Tinaja currently offering any rent specials?
1568 North Pso La Tinaja is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1568 North Pso La Tinaja pet-friendly?
Yes, 1568 North Pso La Tinaja is pet friendly.
Does 1568 North Pso La Tinaja offer parking?
Yes, 1568 North Pso La Tinaja offers parking.
Does 1568 North Pso La Tinaja have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1568 North Pso La Tinaja offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1568 North Pso La Tinaja have a pool?
Yes, 1568 North Pso La Tinaja has a pool.
Does 1568 North Pso La Tinaja have accessible units?
No, 1568 North Pso La Tinaja does not have accessible units.
Does 1568 North Pso La Tinaja have units with dishwashers?
No, 1568 North Pso La Tinaja does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1568 North Pso La Tinaja have units with air conditioning?
No, 1568 North Pso La Tinaja does not have units with air conditioning.
