1568 North Pso La Tinaja

Affordable All ages Town home in Sahuarita! Get it while its still available. This split Floor plan offers a bathroom for each bedroom, Washer and Dryer, Newer Paint, Ceiling Fans, Yard, Covered Parking, Community Pool and a Great Central Location! This home is currently occupied so please do not disturb the tenants. A Rently Lock Box will be placed on the home on 6-15-20. Applications and qualification criteria can be found at www.suburbgroup.com. Approved pets are welcome. Available for move in 6-29-20.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.