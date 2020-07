Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Home Gorgeous Views - This home is located in Age restricted community of Green Valley. It provides you with a double car garage, large driveway, wrap around patios. Several patios. Mountains views that are just breath taking. Now inside, Livingroom, breakfast nook, formal dining, bonur or office room. Plus theres more.. two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Very large master bathroom with walk in closet. No smoking, year lease. Debra Carson 520 625-6555



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917743)