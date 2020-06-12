/
3 bedroom apartments
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Corona de Tucson, AZ
Santa Rita Ranch
17229 S Painted Vistas Way
17229 S Painted Vistas Way, Corona de Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2483 sqft
Spectacular-must see home in Vail, available in June Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms + den with 2483 sq ft Large great room with pre-wired television and audio hookups, french doors that open out to full length covered patio, landscaped yard, lap
Sycamore Canyon
9180 East Green Sage Place
9180 East Green Sage Place, Corona de Tucson, AZ
Vail School district! 4 BED • 3 BATH | 2068² | LARGE YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEWS – Welcome home to Sycamore Canyon in the highly acclaimed Vail School District. Desirable floor plan with crisp neutral finishes.
Results within 10 miles of Corona de Tucson
Rita Ranch
8479 S. Egyptian Drive
8479 South Egyptian Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
8479 S. Egyptian Drive Available 06/15/20 Rita Ranch 3 Bedroom Home - Vail School District - Delightful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath . Kitchen with Granite Tile Counters, Ceramic Tile with Carpet in Living Rooms and Bedrooms. Master Suite has Bay Window.
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane
7201 East Bloomtree Lane, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1385 sqft
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane Available 06/15/20 Monster back yard in Sycamore Park - Available in June! Popular Sycamore Park community offers ball fields/courts/walking trails and more. This US home model is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,385 sq.
Rancho del Lago
12763 E Hartshorn Pass
12763 East Hartshorn Pass, Vail, AZ
Stunning Home Out In The Vail District - Lovely home stocked with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer all in unit. Has newly installed granite in kitchen, with stunning cherry cabinets.
Rita Ranch
8684 S. Desert Dove
8684 South Desert Dove Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8684 S. Desert Dove Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2 bath home in Rita Ranch! - Come check out this 4bd 2ba home in Rita Ranch.This home includes A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, and washer/dryer.
Rita Ranch
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way
10177 Desert Crossings Way, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way Available 07/20/20 3BD 2BA waiting for you to call home!! - This lovely home is located in the Rita Ranch Community, equipped with A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.
7334 East Alderberry Street
7334 East Alderberry Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
Rancho del Lago
12554 East Red Iron Trail
12554 East Red Iron Trail, Vail, AZ
Located in the Award Winning Vail School District! Close to DMAFB and I-10. Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Lots of Tile, 2 Car Attached Garage, Yard, and So Much More! Get it while it’s still available.
Rancho Sahuarita
15325 S Camino Laguna Clara
15325 South Camino Laguna Clara, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
offered by Southwestern Realty: This single story home for rent in Rancho Sahuarita is in a gated community adjacent to Sahuarita Lake park opposite the clubhouse.
Rancho del Lago
10610 S Lucius Drive
10610 South Lucius Drive, Vail, AZ
Immaculate 4 bedroom in Rancho del Lago. Bright and open floorplan with great room is fantastic for entertaining. Split plan master suite for peace and quiet.
10318 S Keegan Avenue
10318 S Keegan Av, Pima County, AZ
Brand new 2020 built - 4 bedroom plus den with 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom, great room design with lots of upgrades throughout the home.
Rancho Sahuarita
503 E Camino Luna Azul
503 East Camino Luna Azul, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2451 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in the sought after Rancho Sahuarita community. This home offers vaulted ceilings, decorator colors through out, a spacious loft & a den off the master.
9035 S Tewa Trail
9035 South Tewa Trail, Rincon Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Spacious home on more than an acre, lots of outdoor living space with great view of the mountains from your large back porch.
Rancho del Lago
13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive
13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive, Vail, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1561 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/1752282 Please visit our website www.cobbpropertymanagement.com This beautiful home is located in the highly favored Rancho Del Lago.
Rancho del Lago
12787 East Hannah Trail
12787 East Hannah Trail, Vail, AZ
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://www.rently.com/properties/1383283 This breath-taking home has it all! Exterior of home is freshly painted.