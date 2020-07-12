Neighborhood Guide: Chandler

Check out the top neighborhoods in Chandler for renting an apartment: Octotillo, Downtown Chandler, The Island at Ocotillo and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
  1. 1. Octotillo
    See all 137 apartments in Octotillo
    

    

    Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
    21 Units Available
    Octotillo
    Almeria at Ocotillo
    2471 W Edgewater Way, Chandler, AZ
    1 Bedroom
    $1,265
    770 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,425
    1115 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,610
    1290 sqft
    

    

    Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
    21 Units Available
    Octotillo
    Ocotillo Bay
    1889 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
    1 Bedroom
    $1,094
    740 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,249
    1041 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,579
    1320 sqft
  2. 2. Downtown Chandler
    See all 175 apartments in Downtown Chandler
    

    

    Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
    18 Units Available
    Downtown Chandler
    Crosswinds
    868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
    Studio
    $709
    327 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $773
    418 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    

    

    Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
    13 Units Available
    Downtown Chandler
    Olympus Steelyard
    155 E. Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
    1 Bedroom
    $1,117
    770 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,477
    1157 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  3. 3. The Island at Ocotillo
    See all 133 apartments in The Island at Ocotillo
    

    

    Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
    $
    14 Units Available
    The Island at Ocotillo
    Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
    3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
    Studio
    $1,239
    610 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,355
    830 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,589
    1106 sqft

    

    Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    The Island at Ocotillo
    2050 W BOULDER Court
    2050 West Boulder Court, Chandler, AZ
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,800
    1755 sqft
