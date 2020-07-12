Neighborhood Guide: Chandler
Check out the top neighborhoods in Chandler for renting an apartment: Octotillo, Downtown Chandler, The Island at Ocotillo and more
- 1. OctotilloSee all 137 apartments in OctotilloVerified
1 of 11Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm21 Units AvailableOctotilloAlmeria at Ocotillo2471 W Edgewater Way, Chandler, AZ1 Bedroom$1,265770 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,4251115 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,6101290 sqftVerified
1 of 12Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm21 Units AvailableOctotilloOcotillo Bay1889 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ1 Bedroom$1,094740 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,2491041 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,5791320 sqft
- 2. Downtown ChandlerSee all 175 apartments in Downtown ChandlerVerified
1 of 14Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm18 Units AvailableDowntown ChandlerCrosswinds868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZStudio$709327 sqft1 Bedroom$773418 sqft2 BedroomsAskVerified
1 of 27Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm13 Units AvailableDowntown ChandlerOlympus Steelyard155 E. Frye Road, Chandler, AZ1 Bedroom$1,117770 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,4771157 sqft3 BedroomsAsk
- 3. The Island at OcotilloSee all 133 apartments in The Island at OcotilloVerified
1 of 36Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm$14 Units AvailableThe Island at OcotilloArista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZStudio$1,239610 sqft1 Bedroom$1,355830 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,5891106 sqft
1 of 15Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm1 Unit AvailableThe Island at Ocotillo2050 W BOULDER Court2050 West Boulder Court, Chandler, AZ3 Bedrooms$2,8001755 sqft