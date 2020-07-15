Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ward, AR

Finding an apartment in Ward that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
402 Scott Street
402 North Scott Street, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1195 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath 1195 square foot brick home in the heart of Ward. Easy access to the highway and close to area amenities. All electric, washer and dryer hookups, central heat and air. Covered carport parking and a large fenced in yard.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Helen, Apt. 2
2 Helen Street, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
$496 a month with a $495 security deposit. This townhouse is over 1000 square feet and is included in the Cabot School District. Two large bedrooms, full bathroom and linen closet are all located upstairs.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
41 Pintar, Apt. 2
41 Pintar Lane, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
Two Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome in the Cabot School District. Call us today for a tour!

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
500 North St
500 North Street, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1824 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions - 12 month lease. Large yard. Lots of room. Living room and den. Additional shop/work shop next to the house. Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with restrictions.
Results within 5 miles of Ward

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Brickyard Court
122 Brickyard Court, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
122 Brickyard Court Available 09/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available September 15th! Come check out this cute home in Cabot! This home features three bedroom, two bathroom home with a great function

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Harvest Lane
14 Harvest Lane, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2037 sqft
Spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a great location! His and her's closets, jetted tub, built-in shelving, large laundry room, hard floors throughout, pantry, new appliances, refrigerator and more! Shed in the fully fenced backyard

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
315 Gray Rd
315 Gray Road, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1920 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 - MOVE IN SPECIAL----1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Willow Oak
139 Willow Oak Ln, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1800 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath mobile home on 1.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Darlington
19 Darlington Drive, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2355 sqft
*$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT* FIVE Bedroom | Three and a Half Bathroom Home - Receive $500 off first months rent with a signed lease and paid deposit by July 15th! (credit requirements apply) This cute rental home features five bedrooms, three and

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Country Village Circle
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1920 sqft
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot AR 72023 - Large 3br 2.5ba w/fenced yard just off S. 1st St. - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Fieldcrest Lane
20 Fieldcrest Lane, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$825
1268 sqft
- (RLNE5637922)

Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Amy St.
25 Amy, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1419 sqft
**Move in special: Half off first months rent with full deposit.** Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home at end of cul-de-sac. Kitchen / dining combo, nice size living area, laundry room, 2 car garage, fenced back yard.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Cedar Creek Cove
22 Cedar Creek Cv, Lonoke County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1470 sqft
22 Cedar Creek Cove Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Cabot - *Pre-Leasing* Available August 15th!! Enjoy a beautiful 1470 sq ft home featuring four bedrooms and two baths.
Results within 10 miles of Ward
Verified

Last updated September 25 at 07:59 PM
Contact for Availability
Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greystone Woods Townhomes in Lonoke County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
344 McFadden Drive
344 Mcfadden Drive, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1904 sqft
***LEASE PURCHASE / OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE*** *** LEASE PURCHASE / OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE*** Spacious living areas with an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ward, AR

Finding an apartment in Ward that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

