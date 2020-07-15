Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:13 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Ward, AR with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Helen, Apt. 2
2 Helen Street, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
$496 a month with a $495 security deposit. This townhouse is over 1000 square feet and is included in the Cabot School District. Two large bedrooms, full bathroom and linen closet are all located upstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
41 Pintar, Apt. 2
41 Pintar Lane, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
Two Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome in the Cabot School District. Call us today for a tour!
Results within 5 miles of Ward

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Harvest Lane
14 Harvest Lane, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2037 sqft
Spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a great location! His and her's closets, jetted tub, built-in shelving, large laundry room, hard floors throughout, pantry, new appliances, refrigerator and more! Shed in the fully fenced backyard

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Willow Oak
139 Willow Oak Ln, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1800 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath mobile home on 1.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Hunters Chase Cove
103 Hunters Chase Cv, Lonoke County, AR
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4400 sqft
Gorgeous home in prestigious gated subdivision on 2 acres. 4 car garage w/storm cellar. Addl parking. Living rm w/ 2 sided fireplace. Eatin kitch w/custom cab, breakfast bar, stainless steel appl, granite, builtin desk.

1 of 30

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Country Village Circle
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1920 sqft
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot AR 72023 - Large 3br 2.5ba w/fenced yard just off S. 1st St. - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
32 Seminole
32 Seminole Circle, Austin, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Beautiful home in the Quapaw subdivision. 3 BR 2 BA split floor plan with fenced in backyard and deck.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1106 W Myrtle Street
1106 West Myrtle Street, Cabot, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
2 bedroom / 2 full bath unit available in downtown Cabot. This unit has stained concrete floors throughout, solid surface counter tops, and updated appliances. Cute front porch, good size for sitting and back patio.
Results within 10 miles of Ward
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated September 25 at 07:59 PM
Contact for Availability
Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greystone Woods Townhomes in Lonoke County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
344 McFadden Drive
344 Mcfadden Drive, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1904 sqft
***LEASE PURCHASE / OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE*** *** LEASE PURCHASE / OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE*** Spacious living areas with an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Ward, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ward renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

