Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss out on this newly built upscale multifamily unit with a beautiful country view only 5 minutes from downtown! The duplex is located on the North side of Siloam Springs in a nice new subdivision only 1.7 miles away from John Brown University. Attractive board siding and landscaped exterior. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout w/granite countertops. This unit side is 1,209 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths. It comes with brand new stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, microwave, and fridge. Note that does not come with washer and dryer.