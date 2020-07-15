11415 Shannon Hills Drive

Amenities

11415 Shannon Hills Dr. Mabelvale, AR 72103 - Completely move-in ready 3 bed 1.5 bath 1,132 sq ft single family home on 0.53 acres. Conveniently located in Shannon Hills with easy access to Interstate 30 and zoned for Bryant School District! This immaculately maintained home has an open layout (combined kitchen, dining, and living area) and sits on a large (1/2 acre+) Shaded tree level lot with fenced backyard for your small children to play or your fur-babies. Also this property has a storm shelter already in place. This home is a must see in a quite neighborhood. Call Milly at (501)353-0789 for your personal tour or apply at rockcityrentals.com for $35/each adult.



