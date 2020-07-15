All apartments in Shannon Hills
11415 Shannon Hills Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

11415 Shannon Hills Drive

11415 Shannon Hills Drive · (501) 353-0789 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11415 Shannon Hills Drive, Shannon Hills, AR 72103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11415 Shannon Hills Drive · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11415 Shannon Hills Dr. Mabelvale, AR 72103 - Completely move-in ready 3 bed 1.5 bath 1,132 sq ft single family home on 0.53 acres. Conveniently located in Shannon Hills with easy access to Interstate 30 and zoned for Bryant School District! This immaculately maintained home has an open layout (combined kitchen, dining, and living area) and sits on a large (1/2 acre+) Shaded tree level lot with fenced backyard for your small children to play or your fur-babies. Also this property has a storm shelter already in place. This home is a must see in a quite neighborhood. Call Milly at (501)353-0789 for your personal tour or apply at rockcityrentals.com for $35/each adult.

(RLNE5771787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11415 Shannon Hills Drive have any available units?
11415 Shannon Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11415 Shannon Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11415 Shannon Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11415 Shannon Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11415 Shannon Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11415 Shannon Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 11415 Shannon Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11415 Shannon Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11415 Shannon Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11415 Shannon Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 11415 Shannon Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11415 Shannon Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 11415 Shannon Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11415 Shannon Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11415 Shannon Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11415 Shannon Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11415 Shannon Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
