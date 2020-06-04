2007 S. Dixieland Rd - C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Visit our website at www.3oaksplace.com!



Enjoy peace and quiet with maintenance free living in these spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, exquisitely appointed, townhomes. Hardwood, tile, granite, extra-large hallways &; doors, courtyard, parking, XL 2 car rear-entry garages, raised ceilings, stainless appliances, and the list goes on. Wired for smart home use! We mow your lawn for you!



Very close to: The Promenade - full of shopping, dining & entertainment, The Greens of Blossom Way Golf course, Veterans Park, Rogers Aquatic Center, Lost Springs Golf Course, Frisco Station Mall, Benton County School of Arts, Russell D Jones &; Westside Elementary Schools, Birch Kirksey &; Elmwood Middle Schools &; Rogers High School