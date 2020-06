Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning Loft apartment located inside the historic 1907 building in downtown Rogers! This Recently renovated loft features modern amenities while still paying tribute to the historic architecture of the 111 year old building. Conveniently located within the same building are the renown Onxy Coffee Lab, Heirloom Restaurant, and the Foreman Cocktail bar. Don't miss out on your opportunity to experience the ultimate in downtown living! Photos are of a similar unit.