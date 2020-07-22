1704 South Utah Street

Amenities

This freshly remodeled 3 Bedroom with 2 full bathroom house is a needle in a haystack find. This house has a 2 car garage as well, not to mention the tile shower also the tiled bathtub and tiled backsplash in the kitchen area. The arched hallways is a site to see and just adds the comfy feeling to this home. This house is equipped with central heating and air conditioning. This is a must see home and close to shopping nearby and the Saracen Casino is only 3.6 miles away. Call or Text 870-692-9460 for your tour. Want last long !!!! Office Number is 870-534-3578