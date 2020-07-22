All apartments in Pine Bluff
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

1704 South Utah Street

1704 South Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

1704 South Utah Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71601

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This freshly remodeled 3 Bedroom with 2 full bathroom house is a needle in a haystack find. This house has a 2 car garage as well, not to mention the tile shower also the tiled bathtub and tiled backsplash in the kitchen area. The arched hallways is a site to see and just adds the comfy feeling to this home. This house is equipped with central heating and air conditioning. This is a must see home and close to shopping nearby and the Saracen Casino is only 3.6 miles away. Call or Text 870-692-9460 for your tour. Want last long !!!! Office Number is 870-534-3578

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 South Utah Street have any available units?
1704 South Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Bluff, AR.
What amenities does 1704 South Utah Street have?
Some of 1704 South Utah Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 South Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
1704 South Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 South Utah Street pet-friendly?
No, 1704 South Utah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Bluff.
Does 1704 South Utah Street offer parking?
Yes, 1704 South Utah Street offers parking.
Does 1704 South Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 South Utah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 South Utah Street have a pool?
No, 1704 South Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 1704 South Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 1704 South Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 South Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 South Utah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 South Utah Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1704 South Utah Street has units with air conditioning.
