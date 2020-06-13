110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR
"The fact that Maumelle has one of the most developed and extensive bike path systems for its size in the entire country speaks to the way life runs here the wind at your back, chasing individual pursuits while living within a close community.
With a history spanning centuries, this well-planned community became a city in 1985. While this ""new town"" does not move at a cutting-edge pace, it does have its charms like their very own Cheers in Maumelle and the refreshing Dowell Naylor Aquatic Center. Don't let the simple facade of this town fool you; 17,163 residents are striving to carve out a place for themselves here and are pushing toward tomorrow. What you get within the 9.3-square-mile area is small town charm combined with big city amenities. After all, Little Rock is just a short boat ride down the Arkansas River. So strap on your house hunting shoes; it's time to find you a home. See more
Finding an apartment in Maumelle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.