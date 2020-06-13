Apartment List
110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR

Finding an apartment in Maumelle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
$
7 Units Available
The Timbers at Maumelle
1500 Union Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers offers beautifully spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 40 and Murray Lake.
14 Units Available
Highland Pointe of Maumelle
100 Commercial Park Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
$768
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$961
1083 sqft
Resort-like setting near Lake Valencia Park and I-40. Custom-designed apartment homes. On-site amenities include a pool, garage, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Smoke-free units provided. Minutes from walking trails.

1 Unit Available
39 Oak Forest Loop
39 Oak Forest Loop, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1 sqft
*MAUMELLE!!*Cute Home In Rolling Oaks! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features Wood Floors Throughout, A Fireplace In The Living Room, And A Fenced In Backyard! There Is A One Car Garage And All Kitchen Appliances Included! DIRECTIONS: From Maumelle

1 Unit Available
4 Granite Ct.
4 Granite Court, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2505 sqft
4 Granite Ct., Maumelle AR 72113 - Large 3br 2.5ba off Odom Blvd, quaint wooded setting - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.

1 Unit Available
43 Oak Forest Place
43 Oak Forest Place, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1145 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Maumelle has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 Unit Available
137 Deauville
137 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1 sqft
*MAUMELLE!!*Gorgeous Home In Country Club Of Arkansas!! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features New Window Shaded Installed On All Windows Throughout The Home. The Home Has Hardwood Floors, Carpets, And Vinyl Throughout The Home.

1 Unit Available
117 Rolling Oaks Dr.
117 Rolling Oaks Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1576 sqft
117 Rolling Oaks Dr.
14 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$744
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
49 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,079
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Reservoir
15 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$625
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Reservoir
19 Units Available
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
$
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$824
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,006
1068 sqft
Enjoy the Chenal Valley with quiet living in a setting surrounded by nature. On top of private entries, enjoy a pool, sun deck, fitness center and indoor basketball court as well as patios or balconies.
$
Riverdale
11 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$735
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
$
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$814
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$892
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
$
Riverdale
10 Units Available
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
22 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$724
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1455 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Briarwood
9 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$805
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
$
Heights
20 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$670
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1740 sqft
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$959
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
River Mountain
16 Units Available
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$672
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$872
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,027
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
$
Walnut Valley
7 Units Available
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$914
1546 sqft
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
City Guide for Maumelle, AR

"The fact that Maumelle has one of the most developed and extensive bike path systems for its size in the entire country speaks to the way life runs here the wind at your back, chasing individual pursuits while living within a close community.

With a history spanning centuries, this well-planned community became a city in 1985. While this ""new town"" does not move at a cutting-edge pace, it does have its charms like their very own Cheers in Maumelle and the refreshing Dowell Naylor Aquatic Center. Don't let the simple facade of this town fool you; 17,163 residents are striving to carve out a place for themselves here and are pushing toward tomorrow. What you get within the 9.3-square-mile area is small town charm combined with big city amenities. After all, Little Rock is just a short boat ride down the Arkansas River. So strap on your house hunting shoes; it's time to find you a home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Maumelle, AR

Finding an apartment in Maumelle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

