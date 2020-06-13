/
3 bedroom apartments
147 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR
Highland Pointe of Maumelle
100 Commercial Park Ct, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$961
1083 sqft
Resort-like setting near Lake Valencia Park and I-40. Custom-designed apartment homes. On-site amenities include a pool, garage, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Smoke-free units provided. Minutes from walking trails.
43 Oak Forest Place
43 Oak Forest Place, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1145 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Maumelle has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
39 Oak Forest Loop
39 Oak Forest Loop, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1 sqft
*MAUMELLE!!*Cute Home In Rolling Oaks! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features Wood Floors Throughout, A Fireplace In The Living Room, And A Fenced In Backyard! There Is A One Car Garage And All Kitchen Appliances Included! DIRECTIONS: From Maumelle
11 Red Oak Place
11 Red Oak Place, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Nice Maumelle, Arkansas Home - The Maumelle, AR home is a 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home that contains approximately 1360 square feet, a 1 car garage, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling with 2 skylights, and a deck on the back of the house.
3 Alberta Cove
3 Alberta Cove, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1720 sqft
Beautiful two story Maumelle home for rent! Renovated throughout with granite, fireplace, sprinkler system, fenced in backyard, garage and more! This picturesque home sits up high which provides privacy and gives great views of the neighborhood.
139 Deauville Drive
139 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1636 sqft
*MAUMELLE* BEAUTIFUL HOME IN COUNTRY CLUB OF ARKANSAS SUBDIVISION! New Carpet And New Trane Heat And Air Unit!!! Home Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms.
137 Deauville
137 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1 sqft
*MAUMELLE!!*Gorgeous Home In Country Club Of Arkansas!! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features New Window Shaded Installed On All Windows Throughout The Home. The Home Has Hardwood Floors, Carpets, And Vinyl Throughout The Home.
117 Rolling Oaks Dr.
117 Rolling Oaks Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1576 sqft
- (RLNE5670675)
34 Birdie Loop
34 Birdie Loop, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2250 sqft
Call or text Lance Berry at 501-837-8792 - Great 3 Bed 3 Bath home with open floor plan on hole #1 at Maumelle Country Club. 2 car garage. $1675 per month rent and $1500 security deposit. No pets and no smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Maumelle
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Maumelle
Rock Creek
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Rock Creek
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$892
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Riverdale
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$910
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,006
1068 sqft
Enjoy the Chenal Valley with quiet living in a setting surrounded by nature. On top of private entries, enjoy a pool, sun deck, fitness center and indoor basketball court as well as patios or balconies.
Walnut Valley
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
River Mountain
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,027
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
Rock Creek
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1490 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Reservoir
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
Reservoir
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Walnut Valley
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$914
1546 sqft
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Heights
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1740 sqft
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Midtown
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1407 sqft
The Villas on Cantrell Apartments is a garden-style apartment community consisting of 140 apartment units located in the affluent central area of Little Rock, Arkansas.
