All apartments in Lowell
Find more places like 313 Summerset Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowell, AR
/
313 Summerset Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

313 Summerset Street

313 Summerset Street · (479) 582-9310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

313 Summerset Street, Lowell, AR 72745
Lowell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 313 Summerset Street · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Lowell - 313 Summerset Street in Lowell is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage in Summerfield Subdivision. Home has been freshly painted. Home has nice sized rooms, open kitchen, dining room, and living room. The kitchen pantry is good sized and has added shelves for storage! Master bedroom has walk in closet, carpet, and tile in bathroom. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and has a 12 x 20 storage building. There is also lots of added storage shelving in the garage for tenants convenance. Please call our office with questions or to schedule your showing, 479-582-9310.

Updated pictures coming soon, showing the home as vacant.

Rent: $1400
Deposit: $1400 (leasing fee included in this amount)
Application Fee: $55 per adult

(RLNE5820614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Summerset Street have any available units?
313 Summerset Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 313 Summerset Street have?
Some of 313 Summerset Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Summerset Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 Summerset Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Summerset Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Summerset Street is pet friendly.
Does 313 Summerset Street offer parking?
Yes, 313 Summerset Street offers parking.
Does 313 Summerset Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Summerset Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Summerset Street have a pool?
No, 313 Summerset Street does not have a pool.
Does 313 Summerset Street have accessible units?
No, 313 Summerset Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Summerset Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Summerset Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Summerset Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Summerset Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 313 Summerset Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lowell 3 BedroomsLowell Apartments with Balconies
Lowell Apartments with ParkingLowell Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Lowell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARBentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, AR
Centerton, ARJohnson, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, AR
Siloam Springs, ARBella Vista, ARGravette, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity