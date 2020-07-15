Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Lowell - 313 Summerset Street in Lowell is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage in Summerfield Subdivision. Home has been freshly painted. Home has nice sized rooms, open kitchen, dining room, and living room. The kitchen pantry is good sized and has added shelves for storage! Master bedroom has walk in closet, carpet, and tile in bathroom. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and has a 12 x 20 storage building. There is also lots of added storage shelving in the garage for tenants convenance. Please call our office with questions or to schedule your showing, 479-582-9310.



Updated pictures coming soon, showing the home as vacant.



Rent: $1400

Deposit: $1400 (leasing fee included in this amount)

Application Fee: $55 per adult



(RLNE5820614)